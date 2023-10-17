Robert Saleh: Jets 'Leaving the Door Open' for Aaron Rodgers' Injury Return in 2023

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh hasn't ruled out Aaron Rodgers returning to the field during the 2023 NFL season.

Saleh said Tuesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football the star quarterback is "fueled by doubt" when it comes to his recovery from a torn Achilles.

"He's on a mission," the coach said. "There's one thing I've learned about him, in my very short time with him, is that when he's got something on his mind and he wants to prove something, he's going to prove it. So, a lot of people can doubt him, but I'm not doubting him. We're leaving the door open for him but it's amazing to see how hard he's been working and the intent at which he's been doing it."

Rodgers later posted a photo on Instagram of him throwing before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with the caption: "Progress."

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show mere days after he was first injured, Rodgers entertained the idea of a comeback at some point this year:

Ahead of the Jets' 20-14 win over the Eagles on Sunday, the four-time MVP was not only off crutches but also throwing some passes on the field.

Still, all of the medical science is working against Rodgers. There's almost no precedent for an athlete recuperating fully from a torn Achilles within the time frame required for him to play again in 2023.

That's obviously not stopping Rodgers from trying.

The good news for the Jets is that they seem to have avoided the worst-case scenario with him out of action.