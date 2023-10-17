Texans' C.J. Stroud: 'I Think God Put a Certain Dog in Me That I Don't Flinch'October 17, 2023
A lot of athletes are known for having "that dog in him," but Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has a special breed from a higher power that has allowed him to enter the NFL without skipping a beat.
Speaking to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Stroud explained what has helped make him so successful as a rookie:
"[That confidence] means everything. I've played a lot of football in my life, and I think that has paid dividends for me coming into these harsh environments and these situations. I've played in this stadium before in critical situations. I think God put a certain dog in me that I don't flinch. That really has a testament to do with the guys around me."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.