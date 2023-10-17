Texans' C.J. Stroud: 'I Think God Put a Certain Dog in Me That I Don't Flinch'

Bob Levey/Getty Images

A lot of athletes are known for having "that dog in him," but Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has a special breed from a higher power that has allowed him to enter the NFL without skipping a beat.

Speaking to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Stroud explained what has helped make him so successful as a rookie:

"[That confidence] means everything. I've played a lot of football in my life, and I think that has paid dividends for me coming into these harsh environments and these situations. I've played in this stadium before in critical situations. I think God put a certain dog in me that I don't flinch. That really has a testament to do with the guys around me."

