NFL Odds Week 7: Top Longshots to Bet Against the Spread

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

When the Baltimore Ravens are playing their best and not making self-inflicted mistakes, they can beat anyone. However, losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers have shown that the Ravens will get in their own way on occasion.

Baltimore committed five turnovers in those two games, and it has turned the ball over in all but one game this season.



The Ravens return home following a lackluster win over the Tennessee Titans in London. While they won by eight points, the Ravens struggled to find the end zone, notching one touchdown and six field goals to get to 24 points.



Baltimore needs to be much more efficient to take care of the underdog Detroit Lions, who have found their stride on both sides of the ball over the past month. Detroit ranks inside the top 10 in yards, points, yards allowed and points allowed.



The one concern here is David Montgomery's rib injury.



"He's probably gonna be down for a little bit, here. I don't know how long," head coach Dan Campbell told reporters.

