Cowboys' Dak Prescott Jokes About Failed QB Sneak: 'They Didn't Push My Tush Enough'

Harry How/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys tried stealing a play out of the rival Philadelphia Eagles' playbook on Monday, but Dak Prescott's tush did not get the same level of push as Jalen Hurts.

The Cowboys' attempt to use the so-called "tush push" failed at the end of the first half of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, leading to Prescott to quip after the game he didn't get enough help from behind.

"They didn't push my tush enough," Prescott joked to reporters after the game. "I just didn't get it honestly. Just didn't get it. It would have turned into more points. But yeah."

The Eagles' use of the play, which sees Hurts sneak up the middle while several players push him from behind to help with his momentum, has been among the most controversial over the last two seasons. Philadelphia has been wildly successful with the play, picking up short-yardage situations while opposing defenses helplessly look for a way to stop them.

The play remains an overall winner for offenses, but opposing teams' variations of the tush push have paled in comparison to Philadelphia.

The NFL plans to examine the legality of the play during the offseason, with some critics believing it resembles more of a rugby scrum than a football play.

"Well, it's not being officiated as illegal, so we just have to prepare for it," Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio told reporters. "I would personally like to see it eliminated, not just because they run it better than anybody, although they do run it better than anybody. But I don't think that's a football play. I think it's a nice rugby play, and it's not what we're looking for in football."

Others, including the Eagles, have said the complaints are sour grapes.

"There is clearly a talent to it that our guys have," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. "I get that some people are complaining about it, but stop it. Stop the play."