Robert Saleh: Saying Jets 'Embarrassed' Opposing QBs Wasn't 'Right Choice' of Words

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh is walking back his comments about his defense embarrassing the "gauntlet of quarterbacks" it has faced to begin the 2023 campaign.

During an appearance Tuesday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Saleh said (h/t NFL Network's Mike Garafolo):

"The word 'embarrassed' was probably not the right choice of words for me at that time, but there's a lot of faith in our defense and [defensive coordinator] Jeff Ulbrich and how good a job he and the defensive staff do in terms of preparing guys every week and just doing everything we can to make quarterbacks' lives hell."

Saleh initially praised his defense following a 20-14 win over Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, telling reporters, "Through these first six weeks, we've played a gauntlet of quarterbacks. I know we haven't gotten all wins, but we've embarrassed all of them.

"Just really, really proud of the defense and its resolve. I thought Brick and his staff had an excellent game plan, down three corners, four of our six corners," he added. "I thought our d-line was good in terms of keeping him in the pocket — he' a handful, Hurts, their o-line, their receivers, but our guys battled all the way through."

So far this year, the Jets have faced Hurts, Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Mac Jones, Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. They have yet to allow 300 passing yards in a game and have registered eight interceptions.

Saleh saying his defense "embarrassed" all of those quarterbacks might be an overstatement, but Gang Green's defense is playing very well this season and continues to give the team a chance to win each week.