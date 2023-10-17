NFL Rumors: 'Vikings Aren't Throwing in the Towel' amid Kirk Cousins Trade Buzz

David Berding/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings "aren't throwing in the towel on the season" as trade speculation continue to surround quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to The Athletic's Mike Jones.

Cousins will be a free agent in the offseason, while the 2-4 Vikings are seeing their playoff hopes fade by the week. Because of that, the four-time Pro Bowler is a natural trade candidate.

The New York Jets have been perhaps the most frequently floated landing spot in the wake of Aaron Rodgers' injury.

"The Jets could force their way back into a playoff race with a high-level veteran quarterback to run the show for their talented roster," Jones argued.

Cousins has a full no-trade clause, though, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last Saturday he isn't expected to waive the provision.

Jones' colleague, Jeff Howe, questioned whether a trade would benefit him all that much: "If he struggles—and theoretically, he should to a degree—teams will use that against him when they're negotiating in free agency."

Because the 35-year-old holds all of the cards, the Vikings couldn't necessarily deal him even if they were determined to do so.

Minnesota's desire to keep trying to contend is understandable to a degree. The team is only a game back of the seventh-place Los Angeles Rams for the NFC's final wild-card spot.

If the front office senses Cousins doesn't want to leave, openly shopping him around the league and potentially alienating him doesn't make a lot of sense, either.