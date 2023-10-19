Exercise or Decline? Predictions for Every MLB Player with a 2024 Contract Option

13 of 13

Options that surely will be declined

Matt Barnes, RP, Miami Marlins ($9 million club option with a $2.75 million buyout)

Brad Boxberger, RP, Chicago Cubs ($5 million mutual option with an $800k buyout)

Andrew Chafin, RP, Milwaukee Brewers ($7.3 million club option with a $750k buyout)

Johnny Cueto, SP, Miami Marlins ($10.5 million club option with a $2.5 million buyout)

Jarlin Garcia, RP, Pittsburgh Pirates ($3.3 million club option)

Brad Hand, RP, Atlanta Braves ($7 million mutual option with a $500k buyout)

Daniel Hudson, RP, Los Angeles Dodgers ($6.5 million club option)

Joe Kelly, RP, Los Angeles Dodgers ($9.5 million club option with a $1 million buyout)

Scott Kingery, 2B, Philadelphia Phillies ($13 million club option with a $1 million buyout)

Collin McHugh, RP, Atlanta Braves ($6 million club option with a $1 million buyout)

Mark Melancon, RP, Arizona Diamondbacks ($5 million mutual option with a $2 million buyout)

Alexander Reyes, RP, Los Angeles Dodgers ($3 million club option)

Victor Robles, OF, Washington Nationals ($3.3 million club option)

Jorge Soler, DH, Miami Marlins ($9 million player option)

Blake Treinen, RP, Los Angeles Dodgers ($7 million club option)

Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati Reds ($20 million club option with a $7 million buyout)

Justin Wilson, RP, Milwaukee Brewers ($2.5 million club option)

Kirby Yates, RP, Atlanta Braves ($5.8 million club option with a $1.25 million buyout)

Not a great year for relief pitchers with club options. Of particular note, the Braves (three) and the Dodgers (four) have a combined seven relievers in this group. The NL's two regular-season kings will both be in the market for multiple bullpen arms in free agency.

The only player option in this bunch is Jorge Soler, who had a big-time bounce-back season with 36 home runs and the first All-Star honor of his career. With few legitimate sluggers hitting free agency this year, he's easily worth more than $9 million. He might get something on par with the three-year, $43.5 million deal Mitch Haniger got last winter, or the four-year, $53 million deal Avisail Garcia got two years ago.

Options that surely will be exercised

Jon Berti, IF, Miami Marlins ($3.625 million club option with a $25k buyout)

Matt Carpenter, DH, San Diego Padres ($5.5 million player option)

Alex Cobb, SP, San Francisco Giants ($10 million club option with a $2 million buyout)

Yan Gomes, C, Chicago Cubs ($6 million club option with a $1 million buyout)

Sean Manaea, SP, San Francisco Giants ($15 million player option)

Charlie Morton, SP, Atlanta Braves ($20 million club option)

Max Muncy, 3B, Los Angeles Dodgers ($14 million club option)

Omar Narvaez, C, New York Mets ($7 million player option)

Adam Ottavino, RP, New York Mets ($6.75 million player option)



Ross Stripling, SP, San Francisco Giants ($15 million player option)

Three Giants starters/long relievers on this list, one of whom they'll definitely be happy about bringing back. One more year of Cobb (if he's anywhere near as good again next year) will somewhat offset the cost of needing to allocate $30 million to Manaea and Stripling.

The only somewhat questionable one here is Morton, but the only questionable part is whether the soon-to-be 40-year-old wants to pitch for another season. If he's committed to coming back, Atlanta will find a way to get him his $20 million.

Tough decisions and/or complicated contracts

Mark Canha, OF, Milwaukee Brewers ($11.5 million club option with a $2 million buyout)

Curt Casali, C, Cincinnati Reds ($2.5 million mutual option with a $750k buyout)

Kyle Hendricks, SP, Chicago Cubs ($16 million club option with a $1.5 million buyout)

Seth Lugo, SP, San Diego Padres ($7.5 million player option)

Nick Martinez, SP/RP, San Diego Padres (two-year, $32 million club option which converts to a two-year, $16 million player option if declined)

Wade Miley, SP, Milwaukee Brewers ($10 million mutual option with a $1 million buyout)

Brooks Raley, RP, New York Mets ($6.5 million club option with a $1.25 million buyout)

Eddie Rosario, OF, Atlanta Braves ($9 million club option)

What the Brewers decide to do with Canha and Miley could be a great early indicator on whether they'll be willing to trade away Corbin Burnes and/or Willy Adames. With Brandon Woodruff undergoing shoulder surgery that could keep him out for all of 2024, it might be in Milwaukee's best interest to start thinking about the future. That would include declining these options on guys who had solid 2023 campaigns.

On the Padres front, we mentioned in the Michael Wacha discussion that they're looking to shed salary. They'll almost certainly decline their option on Martinez, but I suspect he'll opt-in on his two-year player option. I also suspect Lugo will go elsewhere for more money after proving this season that he can be a solid No. 3/4 starter.

The Mets will probably decline their option on Raley, but that's a tough call. Same goes for Atlanta with Rosario, though they may well turn around and re-sign him for a little bit cheaper.

Casali staying in Cincinnati as a relatively inexpensive, veteran, back-up catcher actually makes a lot of sense. Mutual options rarely get exercised by both parties, but that could be an exception to the rule.