NFL Rumors: Leonard Fournette Contract of Interest to Multiple Teams amid Bills Buzz

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Running back Leonard Fournette is generating some interest on the free-agent market, but he's still trying to find a potential landing spot.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the Bills wanted to meet with Fournette because they feared Ty Johnson would be signed off the practice squad, but he's going to be staying on the roster.

Fournette previously told Schultz he was going to meet with the Bills on Wednesday.

Buffalo lost Damien Harris to a neck injury in the second quarter of Sunday's 14-9 victory over the New York Giants. The 26-year-old had to be taken off the field in an ambulance and to the hospital, but the team's public relations staff noted he had movement in his arms and legs.

Johnson was signed by the Bills as a free agent in August. He was waived near the end of the preseason before being re-signed to the practice squad. The Maryland alum previously spent time with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

The Bills have primarily used a rotation of running backs this season. James Cook has started five of six games and leads the team with 75 attempts, but Harris, Latavius Murray and quarterback Josh Allen all have at least 22 carries.

Fournette spent the past three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was the starting running back in their 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55, running for 89 yards and a touchdown.

The Bucs released Fournette in March. He met with the New England Patriots over the summer, but the two sides didn't come to an agreement.

The LSU alum is a six-year NFL veteran. He began his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars after being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

In 79 career games, Fournette has 6,697 yards from scrimmage and 41 total touchdowns.