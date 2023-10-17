NFL Rumors: Jerry Jeudy 'Doesn't Have the Trade Value' Broncos Have 'Been Seeking'

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Jerry Jeudy has been disappointing for the Denver Broncos this season, but the AFC West team reportedly is not getting the types of trade offers it would like to move him.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that the "while the Broncos have rebuffed trade offers short of first-round picks in the past for Jeudy, time isn't exactly on their side here, and Jeudy doesn't have the trade value they've been seeking. He's on the books for about $13 million for his fifth-year option in 2024, and the Broncos need to recalibrate the books while determining their future at quarterback."

Jeudy has 20 catches for 222 yards and zero touchdowns through five games this season and has failed to build on last year's career effort. The Alabama product had 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns in 2022, which were all career-high marks.

His lack of production is just one of many issues for the Broncos this season, who are off to a 1-5 start and in last place in the AFC West.

Their only win came against the struggling Chicago Bears, and they look well behind the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs in the division.