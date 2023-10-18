3 Available NFL Free Agents Cowboys Must Pursue amid 4-2 Start

0 of 3

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a crucial 20-17 win on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

The win, combined with an Eagles loss, went a long way in closing the gap between the Cowboys and Eagles atop the NFC East. There's still plenty of season left to play but they are now within one game of tying Philadelphia for the lead.

The way both teams are playing right now, it shouldn't be surprising if the battle for the division goes all the way down to the wire. That means the margin for error is low and every positive move could become the difference.

That's why it's good to check in with the free agent market to see if there is anyone who might be able to help the Cowboys cause.