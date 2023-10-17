Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All PositionsOctober 17, 2023
Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season may be the toughest yet for fantasy football managers to navigate.
For starters, it's the busiest bye week to date as six teams—the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans—all have the week off. Then, there are also injury issues to work around, as Week 6 saw players like Christian McCaffrey (oblique), David Montgomery (ribs) and Justin Fields (thumb) exit their games early.
So, the player pool is shallower than usual, but it's still deep enough to compile Week 7 rankings at every position.
Quarterback
Top 10
1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. MIA)
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAC)
3. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at PHI)
4. Josh Allen, BUF (at NE)
5. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. DET)
6. Justin Herbert, LAC (at KC)
7. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. ARI)
8. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. PIT)
9. Brock Purdy, SF (at MIN)
10. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at NO)
Lawrence is the name to watch here, as he hurt his knee on a late sack Sunday. While the Jaguars are "encouraged" about his outlook, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they have a quick turnaround since they'll play Thursday night.
Elsewhere, this should be an interesting week for Purdy, who played the worst game of his career Sunday (12-of-27 for 125 yards, one touchdown and one interception) and suffered his first regular-season loss as a starter. He could also be without two of his top playmakers in McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel (shoulder).
Running Back
Top 10
1. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at KC)
2. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. JAX)
3. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at TB)
4. Josh Jacobs, LV (at CHI)
5. D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. MIA)
6. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. ARI)
7. Travis Etienne, JAX (at NO)
8. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at PHI)
9. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. WAS)
10. Aaron Jones, GB (at DEN)
Kamara started the season with a three-game suspension, but he's been playing as if he's trying to make up for the lost time since. While he's only found the end zone once in three games, he'll have scoring chances if he keeps seeing volume like this: 52 carries, 23 receptions and 285 scrimmage yards.
In Philadelphia, Swift has hinted at perhaps becoming more than a boom-or-bust option. He's had better than 100 scrimmage yards in three of his last five outings, and he scored one touchdown in each of the two games when he didn't hit that yardage mark.
Wide Receiver
Top 10
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at PHI)
2. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NE)
3. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. PIT)
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at BAL)
5. Keenan Allen, LAC (at KC)
6. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. MIA)
7. Davante Adams, LV (at CHI)
8. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at MIN)
9. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. ARI)
10. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at PHI)
Kupp sat out the first four games with a hamstring injury, but you wouldn't know he was ever less than 100 percent by how he's played since. In two games since returning, he has tallied 15 receptions on 21 targets for 266 yards and a score.
While the 49ers have plenty of playmakers—when healthy—Aiyuk still finds himself atop the pass-catching pecking order. He leads the team in targets (37), receptions (25) and receiving yards (454), despite missing Week 3 with a shoulder injury.
Tight End
Top 10
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LAC)
2. Sam LaPorta, DET (at BAL)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. DET)
4. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. SF)
5. George Kittle, SF (at MIN)
6. Evan Engram, JAX (at NO)
7. Darren Waller, NYG (vs. WAS)
8. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. MIA)
9. Luke Musgrave, GB (at DEN)
10. Logan Thomas, WAS (at NYG)
LaPorta, a second-round rookie, has wasted little time in establishing himself as a top-shelf option at the position. He has averaged seven targets over his first six games and twice seen 11 passes come his way. He didn't find the end zone Sunday, but he came into the contest with three touchdown catches to show for his previous three outings.
In New York, it's been hard to characterize the start of Waller's tenure with the Giants as anything other than a disappointment. He's still waiting on his first touchdown catch, and he's only twice topped 50 receiving yards. Still, with his talent and opportunities (41 targets), his fortune could change in a hurry.
Defense/Special Teams
Top 10
1. Buffalo Bills (at NE)
2. San Francisco 49ers (at MIN)
3. Cleveland Browns (at IND)
4. Green Bay Packers (at DEN)
5. Seattle Seahawks (vs. ARI)
6. Washington Commanders (at NYG)
7. Las Vegas Raiders (at CHI)
8. New Orleans Saints (vs. JAX)
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (at LAR)
10. Baltimore Ravens (vs. DET)
Kicker
Top 10
1. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. LAC)
2. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. DET)
3. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. MIA)
4. Tyler Bass, BUF (at NE)
5. Jason Sanders, MIA (at PHI)
6. Brandon McManus, JAX (at NO)
7. Jake Moody, SF (at MIN)
8. Brett Maher, LAR (vs. PIT)
9. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. ARI)
10. Riley Patterson, DET (at BAL)