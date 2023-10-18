Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe StartersOctober 18, 2023
Tough match-ups make regularly startable players "sit" contenders in Week 7 of the NFL Season.
Who can you count on to deliver you potentially week-winning performances and who should cozy up on your bench while others with better match-ups take over the starting spot?
Find out with this preview of the week to come in fantasy football.
All stats via FantasyPros unless otherwise stated.
Start: Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders at New York Giants
The New York Giants are giving up 22.9 points per game to opposing running backs here in 2023, the perfect match-up for Washington's Brian Robinson Jr., who has been inconsistent for fantasy managers this season.
Robinson is averaging 12.3 points per game but even that is deceiving based on a Week 2, 20+ point performance against the Denver Broncos. He has been hit or miss, usually on an every-other-week basis.
That pattern should change in Week 7, thanks to a Giants defense that has been anything but stout against opposing run games. They are giving up 117 yards to opposing running backs and Robinson is more than capable of tallying that number, if not more, and a score or two.
He is not a consistent fantasy starter due to those fluctuating numbers, but when facing a favorable match-up, he is worth a look and that is certainly the case here.
Sit: Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Very rarely will you find a week in which a Miami Dolphin is a "sit" candidate but against the Philadelphia Eagles, that is the case for Raheem Mostert.
The lightning-quick back has been a godsend for fantasy managers to this point in the season but the Eagles give up the fewest points to opposing running backs at 6.6 per game and, despite the explosiveness of the Dolphins offense, there is no reason to believe the defending NFC Champions' defense will suddenly reverse course.
There will be opportunities for the Dolphins to make plays down the field as the Eagles have struggled in the secondary this season, but Mostert will find it difficult to make a difference on the ground.
He could still benefit from numbers in the passing game but with Tyreek Hill likely to get the most looks, and Jaylen Waddle opposite him, the uncertainty means it is not worth using a starting spot on Mostert this week.
Start: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Opposing quarterbacks have had more luck against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense allowing 6.8 yards per completion and have given up 1228 yards to opposing offenses. They have allowed eight passing touchdowns to this point in the season, the 10th most in the league, and are giving up 16.6 points to quarterbacks.
DeShaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, CJ Stroud, and Lamar Jackson are not Matthew Stafford in terms of pure passing ability or experience, making it extremely likely that the veteran quarterback and future Hall of Famer will have even more success against an uncharacteristically leaky Pittsburgh pass defense.
That is if he can stay upright. The Steelers have still tallied 14 sacks through five games to this point and are more than capable of getting to any quarterback.
Stafford will have to get the ball out fast, find a rhythm early and if he does, will be able to have a big game. Especially with starting and backup running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers likely out for the match-up.
If you have a poor match-up, a bye week to juggle, or an injury is keeping your QB out of the lineup, Stafford is a quality start and with Cooper Kupp back, should be the rest of the season.
Sit: Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts vs. Cleveland Browns
Through the first six games of the season, the Cleveland Browns defense has been historically good. Opposing quarterbacks are completing just 51.9 percent of their passes and running backs are tallying just 3.5 yards per carry.
Against opposing receivers, the Browns are tops in the league, giving up just 12.2 fantasy points per game, a solid four points better than the second-place squad.
Sunday, they face an Indianapolis Colts team in an unenviable position.
Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson is out, likely for the season, and Gardner Minshew has favored receiver Josh Downs thus far in 2023, spelling trouble for fantasy managers holding out hope that Michael Pittman may replicate the season he had a year ago.
Those banking on Pittman to deliver solid points for them this week should run, not walk, to their bench or the waiver wire and find a replacement right now. The Browns will shut him down and managers will be left wondering why they received minimal points from a key position in weekly match-ups.
If you are hellbent on starting a Colts receiver, Downs is the better and more consistent option but be warned, this Browns defense is really good and entirely capable of holding the Indy offense to single-digit points this week.