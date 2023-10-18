Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

3 of 4

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Opposing quarterbacks have had more luck against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense allowing 6.8 yards per completion and have given up 1228 yards to opposing offenses. They have allowed eight passing touchdowns to this point in the season, the 10th most in the league, and are giving up 16.6 points to quarterbacks.

DeShaun Watson, Jimmy Garoppolo, CJ Stroud, and Lamar Jackson are not Matthew Stafford in terms of pure passing ability or experience, making it extremely likely that the veteran quarterback and future Hall of Famer will have even more success against an uncharacteristically leaky Pittsburgh pass defense.

That is if he can stay upright. The Steelers have still tallied 14 sacks through five games to this point and are more than capable of getting to any quarterback.

Stafford will have to get the ball out fast, find a rhythm early and if he does, will be able to have a big game. Especially with starting and backup running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers likely out for the match-up.