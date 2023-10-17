It's Time for World Champion Sami Zayn, Judgment Day Domination, More WWE Raw Takes

2 of 5

Johnny Gargano is already starting slow with another loss on his record, but it only happened because of the interference of Giovanni Vinci. One defeat will not tank him.



However, it has been a trend that Johnny Wrestling cannot win on WWE television and that needs to change quickly. Moreover, he needs to keep getting spotlight matches like with Ludwig Kaiser where he can show out.



Gargano still has the ability to put on top matches, but the crowd is not as excited for him as it was a couple years back. He needs a chance to win the fans back.



His real-life wife, Candice LeRae, is in a similar position. She has lost her momentum since returning to WWE and barely looks a serious threat in the ring. However, she can still go with the right opponent.



We may soon get Becky Lynch vs. LeRae as the test that could make The Poison Pixie with enough time. Gargano can have the same opportunity facing Gunther.

