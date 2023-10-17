Cowboys' Dak Prescott Applauded by NFL Fans for Bounce-back Game in Win vs. Chargers

Harry How/Getty Images

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are back on track.

Following a 42-10 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, the team was looking to rebound against a tough AFC opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers. While it was close, the Cowboys were able to come away with a 20-17 win.

The Cowboys defense came in clutch at the end, first via a Micah Parsons sack that provided a rough start to the Chargers final drive, and then followed by a game sealing interception from cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

While the defense shone bright at the end, the rebound performance of Prescott is what caught the most attention.

Prescott was 21-of-30 for 272 yards and a touchdown through the air while also adding five carries for 42 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He engineered a game-winning drive and helped his team keep pace in the difficult NFC East.

His performance was a huge improvement from the previous week, as Prescott tossed three interceptions and looked overmatched by the 49ers defense. This performance showcased Prescott's abilities and Dallas looked like the formidable force they have embodied for much of the season.

Fans on social media were quick to praise Prescott, crediting his effort as the driving force towards the victory.

The win improves the Cowboys to 4-2 on the season and they are just one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the division lead. They will face off against the Eagles in Week 8 in a game that should set a clear advantage for one foe in regard to capturing the division crown.