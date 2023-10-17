X

    Cowboys' Dak Prescott Applauded by NFL Fans for Bounce-back Game in Win vs. Chargers

    Jack MurrayOctober 17, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys gestures before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are back on track.

    Following a 42-10 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, the team was looking to rebound against a tough AFC opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers. While it was close, the Cowboys were able to come away with a 20-17 win.

    Dallas Cowboys @dallascowboys

    Cowboys in the clutch ☑️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsLAC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/WinStarWorld?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WinstarWorld</a> <a href="https://t.co/xqTYppPBpS">pic.twitter.com/xqTYppPBpS</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    HERBERT GETS PICKED 😱<br><br>COWBOYS SEAL THE W<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <br> <a href="https://t.co/K3Vq1eEsDr">pic.twitter.com/K3Vq1eEsDr</a>

    The Cowboys defense came in clutch at the end, first via a Micah Parsons sack that provided a rough start to the Chargers final drive, and then followed by a game sealing interception from cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

    While the defense shone bright at the end, the rebound performance of Prescott is what caught the most attention.

    NFL @NFL

    PRESCOTT TO COOKS. <a href="https://twitter.com/dallascowboys?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DallasCowboys</a> take the lead<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsLAC</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/cKH8Z3jhNB">https://t.co/cKH8Z3jhNB</a> <a href="https://t.co/VdX89XRFkG">pic.twitter.com/VdX89XRFkG</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Tony Pollard goes 60 YARDS on the first play of the 4th quarter!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsLAC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsLAC</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/cKH8Z3jhNB">https://t.co/cKH8Z3jhNB</a> <a href="https://t.co/2VksnB1NFe">pic.twitter.com/2VksnB1NFe</a>

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Dak Prescott scrambles 18 yard for the TD!<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Zu83ZJaiOh">pic.twitter.com/Zu83ZJaiOh</a>

    Prescott was 21-of-30 for 272 yards and a touchdown through the air while also adding five carries for 42 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He engineered a game-winning drive and helped his team keep pace in the difficult NFC East.

    His performance was a huge improvement from the previous week, as Prescott tossed three interceptions and looked overmatched by the 49ers defense. This performance showcased Prescott's abilities and Dallas looked like the formidable force they have embodied for much of the season.

    Fans on social media were quick to praise Prescott, crediting his effort as the driving force towards the victory.

    Ernie @es3_09

    Gonna need Dak Prescott to save this team again. He won't have his head coach helping him though <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a>

    Nathan Jahnke @PFF_NateJahnke

    Dak Prescott has the most rushing yards in this game which features Austin Ekeler and Tony Pollard who both have 13 carries.

    Edmund Moon Vazquez 🏈🏀⚾️✌ @EdmundMoonVazq1

    That's <a href="https://twitter.com/dak?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dak</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/brandincooks13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brandincooks13</a> TD pass was Prescott best pass of the gm, he just put it on Cooks. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MondayNightFootball?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MondayNightFootball</a>

    Squire @HBARsquire

    Dak Prescott turning up for me tonight. I feel better about benching my boy Jared Goff. He went off too.

    Guin @amguin10

    The one time I need Dak Prescott to be Dak Prescott he turns into Peyton Manning<br>Make it make sense

    Dallas Cowboys Public Relations @DallasCowboysPR

    After throwing for two touchdowns, Dak Prescott has now thrown a touchdown against all other 31 NFL opponents.

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Hell of a drive by Dak Prescott!!

    Ernie @es3_09

    The whole notion "Dak Prescott can't move anymore" is so lazy. Watch the games. They don't let him. I guarantee you they wanted him to hand that ball of. He took it and scored <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> <br> <a href="https://t.co/ZbH6Yt2d5e">pic.twitter.com/ZbH6Yt2d5e</a>

    Ernie @es3_09

    LET DAK PRESCOTT CALL THE PLAYS MIKE <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/qqNt8fPggH">pic.twitter.com/qqNt8fPggH</a>

    Ernie @es3_09

    THAT IS ALL DAK PRESCOTT!!!!! ALL DAK PRESCOTT!!!!

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Dak Prescott is doing a lot of Big Stepping tonight

    Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr

    Dak Prescott pulled a rabbit out of his hat

    David Helman @davidhelman_

    That might be the best response to a setback in Dak Prescott's long career. <br><br>Worst game of his career last week. The Dallas defense bailed out his late miss, yes. But they don't sniff a win here without him outplaying Justin Herbert. Clutch, clutch performance.

    The win improves the Cowboys to 4-2 on the season and they are just one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the division lead. They will face off against the Eagles in Week 8 in a game that should set a clear advantage for one foe in regard to capturing the division crown.

    Before that, however, Dallas will need to carry the momentum into Week 7 when they host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at 1:00 P.M. ET.