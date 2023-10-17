Video: Cowboys' Dante Fowler, Mazi Smith Among Players in Pregame Fight with Chargers

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It did not take long for tensions to flare Monday night at SoFi Stadium,

During pregame warm-ups for the Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers, a confrontation between players on each team materialized.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News wrote that Dante Fowler Jr., Sam Williams and Mazi Smith were the main Cowboys players involved in the scuffle. He also wrote that the incident comes despite no altercations occurring between the two teams when they held joint practices ahead of the 2022 season.

Still, a prime-time matchup can certainly add some tension, and both teams seeking a victory to keep pace within difficult divisions can surely make it more tense.

Dallas is 3-2 and coming off a 42-10 loss in Week 5 to the San Francisco 49ers. The team currently sits in second place in the NFC East, but a loss would put the team into a tie with the Washington Commanders.

The Chargers are coming off a bye week and are looking to get above .500 for the first time this season. Los Angeles is also in second place but would fall to third place in the division with a loss.