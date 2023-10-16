WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Season Premiere

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Season PremiereOctober 16, 2023
WWE Raw delivered a special season premiere episode Monday night on USA Network with championship clashes, personal grudge matches, and the latest developments in the top red brand storylines.
Who emerged victoriously from matches featuring the likes of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, and Shunsuke Nakamura and what did those wins mean for their momentum entering Crown Jewel on November 4?
Find out now with this recap of the October 16 broadcast, live from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
Lineup
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor
- Intercontinental Championship Match: Bronson Reed vs. Gunther
- Falls Count Anywhere: Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley
- Natalya vs. Piper Niven
Announced in advance for the Monday show were:
Sami Zayn Promo
- Zayn took the positive route, saying that he would turn the dismantling of his team with Owens into an opportunity to prove he is a main event-level Superstar.
- "Sami Zayn is a World Heavyweight Champion caliber superstar!"
- "The last year of my career has been by far the best year of my career," Zayn said.
- Uso came to the aid of Zayn, standing side-by-side with him against Judgment Day, only for his former Bloodline teammate to exit the ring, still unsure of how he feels about the departure of Owens.
Sami Zayn kicked off Monday's show and wasted little time addressing the elephant in the room: the trade of Kevin Owens to SmackDown as part of the deal for Jey Uso.
After discussing his trepidation and uncertainty about how to feel about Uso at this point, Judgment Day interrupted. A back-and-forth gave way to a teased beatdown before Main Event Jey made the save.
There was not much to this outside of the tease of tension between Zayn and Uso. There was no hint that Zayn may be involved in the night's main event, but he did express desire to prove himself as a World Heavyweight Championship competitor.
Perhaps he eyes a showdown with either Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre after Crown Jewel?
If so, it is a role he absolutely can deliver in, if his performances against Roman Reigns here in 2023 have been any indication.
The segment could have been hotter, but it was still mostly solid work from all involved, most of all the always great Zayn.
Grade
B
Top Moments and Takeaways