WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights From Season Premiere

Credit: WWE.com

Sami Zayn kicked off Monday's show and wasted little time addressing the elephant in the room: the trade of Kevin Owens to SmackDown as part of the deal for Jey Uso.

After discussing his trepidation and uncertainty about how to feel about Uso at this point, Judgment Day interrupted. A back-and-forth gave way to a teased beatdown before Main Event Jey made the save.

There was not much to this outside of the tease of tension between Zayn and Uso. There was no hint that Zayn may be involved in the night's main event, but he did express desire to prove himself as a World Heavyweight Championship competitor.

Perhaps he eyes a showdown with either Seth Rollins or Drew McIntyre after Crown Jewel?

If so, it is a role he absolutely can deliver in, if his performances against Roman Reigns here in 2023 have been any indication.

The segment could have been hotter, but it was still mostly solid work from all involved, most of all the always great Zayn.

Grade

B

Top Moments and Takeaways