Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 7

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The running back position has been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, and Week 6 was no exception—including one that made the entire fantasy community hold its collective breath.

It appears that those fantasy managers can exhale. While Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers was forced from Sunday's loss to Cleveland and did not return, his oblique injury is not believed to be serious. McCaffrey may not miss any time, and if he does, it won't be an extended period.

The news isn't as positive in Detroit. David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions left Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a rib injury that will sideline him for at least one week. However, just as the Lions lose one back, they may gain another—there's optimism that rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will be back in Week 7 after missing time with a hamstring injury.

There was even a surprise running back injury—one day after rushing for a career-high 158 yards against the Arizona Cardinals, an MRI revealed that Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams suffered a sprained ankle. He's out for at least a week.

GOOD MATCHUPS

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (at CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,400]

Jacobs has been exceedingly blah this season, averaging 2.9 yards per carry after leading the league in rushing a year ago. But with Jimmy Garoppolo out, the Raiders should lean more heavily on the run against a Bears defense that ranks well within the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to running backs.

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]

Jones has missed quite a bit of time this season with a hamstring injury, but he was back on the practice field Monday. His return would come at the perfect time—the Broncos have allowed a whopping 172.3 yards per game on the ground.

BAD MATCHUPS

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (at TB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,300]

There's no questioning Robinson's talent. And for the season, he's eighth among running backs in PPR points, largely because of passing-game usage. But Tyler Allgeier continues to take up a big chunk of the backfield touches, and the Buccaneers are giving up just 83.8 rushing yards per game.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs. CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]

There are a couple of reasons Taylor (and Zack Moss for that matter) are risky fantasy bets in Week 7. The first is uncertainty about how the carry-share will shake out as Taylor rounds into game shape. The second is a Browns defense allowing less than 80 rushing yards per game.

SLEEPER

Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers (at MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]

If McCaffrey misses Week 7 (which is more likely than not at this point), Mason would appear to be in line to assume lead-back duties against a Minnesota Vikings defense that has surrendered over 112 yards per game on the ground this season.

WEEK 7 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

1. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at KC)

2. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at MIN) [INJURED]

3. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at PHI)

4. Travis Etienne, JAX (at NO)

5. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. AZ)

6. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at TB)

7. D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. MIA)

8. Aaron Jones, GB (at DEN) [INJURED]

9. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. JAX)

10. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. WAS)

11. Josh Jacobs, LV (at CHI)

12. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. CLE)

13. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. BUF)

14. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. LAC)

15. James Cook, BUF (at NE)

16. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (at NYG)

17. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (at BAL)

18. Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. GB)

19. Zack Moss, IND (vs. CLE)

20. Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. DET)

21. Rachaad White, TB (vs. ATL)

22. Keaontay Ingram, AZ (at SEA)

23. Jaylen Warren, PIT (at LAR)

24. Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. SF)

25. Jerome Ford, CLE (at IND)

26. Roschon Johnson, CHI (vs. LV) [INJURED]

27. Zach Evans, LAR (vs. PIT)

28. Jordan Mason, SF (at MIN)

29. Najee Harris, PIT (at LAR)

30. Craig Reynolds, DET (at BAL)

31. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at TB)

32. Latavius Murray, BUF (at NE)

33. Kareem Hunt, CLE (at IND)

34. Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN (vs. GB)

35. AJ Dillon, GB (at DEN)

36. D'Onta Foreman, CHI (vs. LV)

37. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. MIA)

38. Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (at PHI) [INJURED]

39. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (vs. BUF)

40. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at NYG)

41. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (vs. AZ)

42. Kendre Miller, NO (vs. JAX)

43. Justice Hill, BAL (vs. DET)

44. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. LAC)

45. Boston Scott, PHI (vs. MIA)

46. Elijah Mitchell, SF (at MIN)

47. Cam Akers, MIN (vs. SF)

48. Tank Bigsby, JAX (at NO)

49. Emari Demercado, AZ (at SEA)