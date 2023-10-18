Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 7October 18, 2023
Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 7
On some level, it feels appropriate that Week 7 marks the halfway point of the 2023 fantasy football regular season.
Because after last week it feels like half the players in the league are hurt.
This past week alone, three running backs who rank inside the top 15 in PPR points for the season (Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams and David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions) all got hurt.
Add in the injury suffered a week ago by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and the top two picks in many fantasy drafts this summer could be out in Week 7. So could multiple starting quarterbacks, which impacts not just them but also the players around them.
Oh, and a full half-dozen teams are on bye this week—because of course they are.
Add all that together, and setting lineups could be quite the challenge for many fantasy managers this week—and if those managers are 2-4 or worse and can't afford another loss, the pressure to get a win with a lineup full of holes is sky-high.
Well, we're here to help alleviate some of that pressure by providing position-by-position rankings for PPR leagues, some matchups to exploit and avoid, and a list of the top 100 players overall.
We can get through this…together.
Quarterbacks
Between what happened in Week 6 and the fact that six teams are on a bye in Week 7, fantasy managers in leagues that start two quarterbacks will be lucky to field a full lineup.
Because there was carnage at the position this past week.
Cleveland's Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and Daniel Jones of the New York Giants (neck) were already out in Week 6. Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears suffered a dislocated thumb against the Minnesota Vikings. Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars injured his leg late in Jacksonville's win over the Indianapolis Colts. Jimmy Garoppolo of the Las Vegas Raiders landed in the hospital briefly with a back injury.
Fields, Garoppolo and Jones will probably be sidelined this week. Lawrence and Watson are iffy bets, especially with the latter playing Thursday night.
There will be quite a few fantasy managers rolling out backups this week.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Julian Love, Green Bay Packers (at DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
Love's last start was one to forget—a three-interception clunker against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5. But coming out of the bye, Love gets a golden opportunity to get back on track—the Broncos sport the worst defense in the National Football League.
Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (vs. AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Like Love, Smith's last start was an ugly one—he tossed a pair of interceptions in last Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But the Cardinals present an excellent chance for a bounce-back—the Redbirds rank among the top-five teams in the NFL in fantasy points per game allowed to quarterbacks.
BAD MATCHUPS
Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (at BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: 6,400]
Goff has been solid both for the Lions and fantasy managers this season, ranking among the top-five quarterbacks in fantasy points after six weeks. But this week's matchup is a tough one—Baltimore is a top-three pass defense and bottom-three fantasy matchup for quarterbacks.
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (vs. GB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]
Wilson's last outing was a dismal performance—he threw for fewer than 100 yards and was picked off twice against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fantasy managers looking for a fill-in starter in Week 7 should look elsewhere—the Packers are ninth in the NFL in pass defense.
SLEEPER
Tyrod Taylor, New York Giants (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]
A pretty compelling argument can be made that Taylor played as well Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills as Daniel Jones has all season. Now he draws a 27th-ranked Washington pass defense that ranks toward the top of the league in fantasy points surrendered to the quarterback position.
WEEK 7 QUARTERBACK RANKINGS
1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. LAC)
2. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. MIA)
3. Josh Allen, BUF (at NE)
4. Justin Herbert, LAC (at KC)
5. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at PHI)
6. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. DET)
7. Jared Goff, DET (at BAL)
8. Brock Purdy, SF (at MIN)
9. Matthew Stafford, LAR (vs. PIT)
10. Geno Smith, SEA (vs. AZ)
11. Deshaun Watson, CLE (at IND) [INJURED]
12. Kirk Cousins, MIN (vs. SF)
13. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (at NO) [INJURED]
14. Sam Howell, WAS (at NYG)
15. Russell Wilson, DEN (vs. GB)
16. Jordan Love, GB (at DEN)
17. Baker Mayfield, TB (vs. ATL)
18. Josh Dobbs, AZ (at SEA)
19. Kenny Pickett, PIT (at LAR)
20. Derek Carr, NO (vs. JAX)
21. Desmond Ridder, ATL (at TB)
22. Tyrod Taylor, NYG (vs. WAS)
23. Gardner Minshew, IND (vs. CLE)
24. Mac Jones, NE (vs. BUF)
25. Brian Hoyer, LV (at CHI)
26. Tyson Bagent, CHI (vs. LV)
27. P.J. Walker, CLE (at IND)
28. C.J. Beathard, JAX (at NO)
29. Jameis Winston, NO (vs. JAX)
30. Malik Cunningham, NE (vs. BUF)
Running Backs
The running back position has been hit hard by injuries in recent weeks, and Week 6 was no exception—including one that made the entire fantasy community hold its collective breath.
It appears that those fantasy managers can exhale. While Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers was forced from Sunday's loss to Cleveland and did not return, his oblique injury is not believed to be serious. McCaffrey may not miss any time, and if he does, it won't be an extended period.
The news isn't as positive in Detroit. David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions left Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a rib injury that will sideline him for at least one week. However, just as the Lions lose one back, they may gain another—there's optimism that rookie Jahmyr Gibbs will be back in Week 7 after missing time with a hamstring injury.
There was even a surprise running back injury—one day after rushing for a career-high 158 yards against the Arizona Cardinals, an MRI revealed that Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams suffered a sprained ankle. He's out for at least a week.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (at CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,400]
Jacobs has been exceedingly blah this season, averaging 2.9 yards per carry after leading the league in rushing a year ago. But with Jimmy Garoppolo out, the Raiders should lean more heavily on the run against a Bears defense that ranks well within the top 10 in fantasy points allowed to running backs.
Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]
Jones has missed quite a bit of time this season with a hamstring injury, but he was back on the practice field Monday. His return would come at the perfect time—the Broncos have allowed a whopping 172.3 yards per game on the ground.
BAD MATCHUPS
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons (at TB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,300]
There's no questioning Robinson's talent. And for the season, he's eighth among running backs in PPR points, largely because of passing-game usage. But Tyler Allgeier continues to take up a big chunk of the backfield touches, and the Buccaneers are giving up just 83.8 rushing yards per game.
Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs. CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,500]
There are a couple of reasons Taylor (and Zack Moss for that matter) are risky fantasy bets in Week 7. The first is uncertainty about how the carry-share will shake out as Taylor rounds into game shape. The second is a Browns defense allowing less than 80 rushing yards per game.
SLEEPER
Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers (at MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]
If McCaffrey misses Week 7 (which is more likely than not at this point), Mason would appear to be in line to assume lead-back duties against a Minnesota Vikings defense that has surrendered over 112 yards per game on the ground this season.
WEEK 7 RUNNING BACK RANKINGS
1. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at KC)
2. Christian McCaffrey, SF (at MIN) [INJURED]
3. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at PHI)
4. Travis Etienne, JAX (at NO)
5. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (vs. AZ)
6. Bijan Robinson, ATL (at TB)
7. D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. MIA)
8. Aaron Jones, GB (at DEN) [INJURED]
9. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. JAX)
10. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. WAS)
11. Josh Jacobs, LV (at CHI)
12. Jonathan Taylor, IND (vs. CLE)
13. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (vs. BUF)
14. Isiah Pacheco, KC (vs. LAC)
15. James Cook, BUF (at NE)
16. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (at NYG)
17. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (at BAL)
18. Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. GB)
19. Zack Moss, IND (vs. CLE)
20. Gus Edwards, BAL (vs. DET)
21. Rachaad White, TB (vs. ATL)
22. Keaontay Ingram, AZ (at SEA)
23. Jaylen Warren, PIT (at LAR)
24. Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. SF)
25. Jerome Ford, CLE (at IND)
26. Roschon Johnson, CHI (vs. LV) [INJURED]
27. Zach Evans, LAR (vs. PIT)
28. Jordan Mason, SF (at MIN)
29. Najee Harris, PIT (at LAR)
30. Craig Reynolds, DET (at BAL)
31. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (at TB)
32. Latavius Murray, BUF (at NE)
33. Kareem Hunt, CLE (at IND)
34. Jaleel McLaughlin, DEN (vs. GB)
35. AJ Dillon, GB (at DEN)
36. D'Onta Foreman, CHI (vs. LV)
37. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. MIA)
38. Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA (at PHI) [INJURED]
39. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (vs. BUF)
40. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at NYG)
41. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (vs. AZ)
42. Kendre Miller, NO (vs. JAX)
43. Justice Hill, BAL (vs. DET)
44. Jerick McKinnon, KC (vs. LAC)
45. Boston Scott, PHI (vs. MIA)
46. Elijah Mitchell, SF (at MIN)
47. Cam Akers, MIN (vs. SF)
48. Tank Bigsby, JAX (at NO)
49. Emari Demercado, AZ (at SEA)
50. Samaje Perine, DEN (vs. GB)
Wide Receivers
All right. Enough with all this depressing talk about injuries. Let's switch gears to a player who has actually returned from injury—and exploded back into fantasy stardom.
In the two games that Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams has been back on the field, he has been targeted a robust 21 times. He has reeled in 15 of those targets for 266 yards and a touchdown. Over that admittedly short span, Kupp is fifth in PPR points among wideouts.
Of course, whenever the fantasy gods giveth, the fantasy gods must taketh away. In Kupp's first game back, rookie phenom Puka Nacua posted a solid 7/71/1 stat line on 11 targets. But Nacua's seven targets in Week 6 tied for his fewest of the season, and his four catches for 26 yards were far and away his lowest fantasy output of the year.
It's not time to panic yet—but it may well be that the Puka Party has hit last call.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals (at SEA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]
Even with Joshua Dobbs under center, Brown has remained fantasy-relevant, ranking inside the top 20 fantasy wide receivers for the season. That should continue this week against a Seahawks defense that ranks 28th against the pass and near the top of the league in fantasy points allowed per game to wide receivers.
Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (vs. AZ) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]
Sunday's NFC West meeting between the Cardinals and Seahawks has some sneaky shootout potential—both pass defenses in the game rank outside the top 20 in yards allowed and in the top 10 in PPR points surrendered to the position.
BAD MATCHUPS
Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts (vs. CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]
Pittman has been solid this season regardless of quarterback—he has double-digit targets each of the past three weeks and posted an 8/97/1 line a week ago against the Jaguars. But the Browns have allowed the fewest PPR points per game to wide receivers in the AFC this season.
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (vs. GB) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]
Sutton has been by far the more productive of the two Denver receivers this season (just ask Steve Smith Sr.), but he faces a tough matchup this week against Jaire Alexander and a Green Bay Packers team that ranks ninth in the league against the pass.
SLEEPER
Kadarius Toney, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. LAC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]
Trusting Toney (or any Chiefs wide receiver) in fantasy leagues isn't for the faint of heart. But the Chargers have had all kinds of problems defending the pass—the Bolts have surrendered passing yards and PPR fantasy points per game with equal ease this season.
WEEK 7 WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS
1. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at PHI)
2. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. PIT)
3. Stefon Diggs, BUF (at NE)
4. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. MIA)
5. Keenan Allen, LAC (at KC)
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at BAL)
7. Davante Adams, LV (vs. CHI)
8. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (at MIN)
9. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at PHI)
10. Chris Olave, NO (vs. JAX)
11. DK Metcalf, SEA (vs. AZ)
12. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. CLE)
13. Mike Evans, TB (vs. ATL)
14. Amari Cooper, CLE (at IND)
15. DJ Moore, CHI (vs. LV)
16. Puka Nacua, LAR (vs. PIT)
17. Christian Kirk, JAX (at NO)
18. Jakobi Meyers, LV (at CHI)
19. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at NYG)
20. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. AZ)
21. Calvin Ridley, JAX (at NO)
22. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. MIA)
23. Drake London, ATL (at TB)
24. George Pickens, PIT (at LAR)
25. Zay Flowers, BAL (vs. DET)
26. Christian Watson, GB (at DEN)
27. Marquise Brown, AZ (at SEA)
28. Joshua Palmer, LAC (at KC)
Tight Ends
Well, it took six weeks. But order has been restored to the fantasy universe. After hauling in nine passes for 124 yards last week against the Denver Broncos, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is the highest-scoring tight end in fantasy football.
Now, this could be because Kelce is arguably the greatest tight end in NFL history. Because he has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last seven seasons. Because he has caught 100-plus passes in a season three times—including a career-high 110 in 2022. Because he was fantasy's No. 1 tight end every year since 2016 save one.
The whole catching passes from Patrick Mahomes thing probably doesn't hurt, either.
Or, it could be that Kelce is king of the tight ends again because of a cosmic force more powerful than talent. Because of a phenomenon that has all but afforded him superpowers.
It could be because of Taylor Swift.
Just saying.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (at LAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]
Freiermuth is tentatively expected to return to action this week after missing time with a hamstring injury. He's doing so just in time for a great matchup—the Rams rank inside the top-five in PPR points allowed to tight ends this season.
Darren Waller, New York Giants (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]
Last week, Waller came an inch (or a DPI call, depending on who you ask) from hauling in the game-winning touchdown against the Buffalo Bills. Now he draws a favorable matchup with the Washington Commanders and their 27th-ranked pass defense.
BAD MATCHUPS
Hunter Henry, New England Patriots (vs. BUF) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]
Let's see…how to put this in a tactful and diplomatic manner. The Patriots offense is a smoldering pile of molten garbage. If you can at all help it, avoid the New England attack altogether—especially in a bad matchup with a stout Bills defense.
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (at BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]
LaPorta has been outstanding for the Lions as a rookie—he leads all NFC tight ends in fantasy points for the season. But he was held in check by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and Sunday he faces a Ravens team allowing the fewest PPR points per game to tight ends in 2023.
SLEEPER
Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers (at DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,300]
Musgrave has flashed here and there as a rookie, but the Packers passing game as a whole has been inconsistent. However, the Broncos defense has spent most of the 2023 season making opponents look good, and the Packers have had an extra week to prepare for this contest.
WEEK 7 TIGHT END RANKINGS
1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LAC)
2. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. DET)
3. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. SF)
4. Sam LaPorta, DET (at BAL)
5. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. MIA)
6. Evan Engram, JAX (at NO)
7. George Kittle, SF (at MIN)
8. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at TB)
9. Darren Waller, NYG (vs. WAS)
10. Logan Thomas, WAS (at NYG)
11. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. LV)
12. Zach Ertz, AZ (at SEA)
13. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at LAR) [INJURED]
14. Luke Musgrave, GB (at DEN)
15. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. PIT)
16. Hunter Henry, NE (vs. BUF)
17. Cade Otton, TB (vs. ATL)
18. David Njoku, CLE (at IND)
19. Michael Mayer, LV (at CHI)
20. Gerald Everett, LAC (at KC)
21. Jonnu Smith, ATL (at TB)
22. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. JAX)
23. Greg Dulcich, DEN (vs. GB) [INJURED]
24. Dawson Knox, BUF (at NE)
25. Kylen Granson, IND (vs. CLE)
26. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (at NE) [INJURED]
27. Durham Smythe, MIA (at PHI)
28. Noah Fant, SEA (vs. AZ)
29. Mike Gesicki, NE (vs. BUF)
30. Foster Moreau, NO (vs. JAX)
Kickers and Defenses
There's very little question that Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens is the best kicker in the NFL today. As a matter of fact, an argument can be made that Tucker is the greatest kicker who ever played. This week, the Ravens host the Detroit Lions—the same Lions that Tucker kicked an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to beat in 2021.
But as is the case much more often than not, the best NFL kickers don't necessarily make for great fantasy kickers. Tucker ranks outside the top 12 in fantasy points even after kicking six field goals last week because the Ravens are averaging just 22.2 points per game. Jason Sanders of the Miami Dolphins ranks outside the top 15 because while the Dolphins are leading the league in scoring, they aren't kicking field goals.
Jake Elliott of the Philadelphia Eagles sits atop the leaderboard at kicker because while the Philadelphia Eagles are moving the ball, they are struggling at times in the red zone. Ka'imi Fairbairn of the Houston Texans is right behind him because the Houston Texans will take points wherever they can get them.
The moral to this story is that loyalty to any one kicker is foolish. So long as they are producing, roll them out there. But a bad week or two should be all it takes to get the hook.
It's not like the waiver wire isn't full of alternatives.
GOOD MATCHUPS
Graham Gano, New York Giants (vs. WAS)
The Giants offense has admittedly struggled in 2023—and then some. But Gano accounted for all nine points the G-Men scored last week, and this week he faces a Washington Commanders team allowing the most fantasy points to kickers.
Las Vegas Raiders Defense (at CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]
The Raiders showed last week that they can take advantage of a favorable fantasy matchup even if they aren't a great defensive team. And matchups don't get much better than an undrafted rookie free agent making his first start at quarterback.
BAD MATCHUPS
Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts (v. CLE)
Gay has been a decent fantasy option this season, hanging around the back end of the top 10 much of the year. But the Cleveland defense ranks at the bottom of the league in fantasy points allowed to just about every position—kickers included.
Philadelphia Eagles Defense (vs. MIA) [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,700]
The Eagles remain one of the better defensive football teams in the league, with a defensive line that is absolutely stacked. But they have struggled at times on the back end, and that is all kinds of bad news taking on Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins.
SLEEPER
New York Giants Defense (vs. WAS) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000]
The Giants are coming off their best defensive performance of the season last week, holding the Buffalo Bills to 14 points. Now the team faces off against the Commanders, who have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses this year.
WEEK 7 KICKER RANKINGS
1. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. MIA)
2. Brett Maher, LAR (vs. PIT)
3. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. AZ)
4. Tyler Bass, BUF (at NE)
5. Daniel Carlson, LV (at CHI)
6. Jake Moody, SF (at MIN)
7. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. LAC)
8. Justin Tucker, BAL (vs. DET)
9. Graham Gano, NYG (vs. WAS)
10. Brandon McManus, JAX (at NO)
11. Chris Boswell, PIT (at LAR)
12. Riley Patterson, DET (at BAL)
13. Jason Sanders, MIA (at PHI)
14. Matt Gay, IND (vs. CLE)
15. Anders Carlson, GB (at DEN)
16. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at TB)
17. Dustin Hopkins, CLE (at IND)
18. Chase McLaughlin, TB (vs. ATL)
19. Matt Prater, AZ (at SEA)
20. Cameron Dicker, LAC (at KC)
21. Blake Grupe, NO (vs. JAX)
22. Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. SF)
23. Cairo Santos, CHI (vs. LV)
24. Joey Slye, WAS (at NYG)
25. Wil Lutz, DEN (vs. GB)
WEEK 7 DEFENSE RANKINGS
1. Buffalo Bills (at NE)
2. San Francisco 49ers (at MIN)
3. Cleveland Browns (at IND)
4. Washington Commanders (at NYG)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. ATL)
6. Seattle Seahawks (vs. AZ)
7. Detroit Lions (at BAL)
8. New Orleans Saints (vs. JAX)
9. Green Bay Packers (at DEN)
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (at LAR)
11. Indianapolis Colts (vs. CLE)
12. Baltimore Ravens (vs. DET)
13. Jacksonville Jaguars (at NO)
14. Los Angeles Rams (vs. PIT)
15. Atlanta Falcons (at TB)
16. Las Vegas Raiders (at CHI)
17. New York Giants (vs. WAS)
18. Chicago Bears (vs. LV)
19. Arizona Cardinals (at SEA)
20. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. LAC)
21. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. MIA)
22. Miami Dolphins (at PHI)
23. New England Patriots (vs. BUF)
24. Denver Broncos (vs. GB)
25. Minnesota Vikings (vs. SF)
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we get to the top 100 players in PPR fantasy football leagues in Week 7 (a list that can help with "flex" lineup calls), a few notes.
The first is the same as always—there are no quarterbacks included here. If you play in a "superflex" league, then much more often than not you're going to want to plug a quarterback into that spot (provided you have a viable option, of course).
The second is that Week 7 brings with it the first Byepocalypse. Six teams are off in Week 7—the Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. Combine that with all the injuries, and filling lineups is going to be an…interesting task for some this week.
And by interesting, I mean maddeningly difficult.
Finally, you may have noticed in the recent weeks that the top 100 has become more WR-heavy. With so many running backs hurt, things get dicier at that position more quickly than they did a month ago. Add in the benefit of a point for catch, and the farther down the list you get the easier it is to make a case for going with the wideout.
WEEK 7 TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL
1. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (at PHI)
2. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. PIT)
3. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (at NE)
4. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at KC)
5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (at MIN) [INJURED]
6. A.J. Brown, WR. PHI (vs. MIA)
7. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (at PHI)
8. Travis Etienne, RB, JAX (at NO)
9. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at KC)
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (at BAL)
11. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA (vs. AZ)
12. Davante Adams, WR, LV (vs. CHI)
13. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL (at TB)
14. D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI (vs. MIA)
15. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at DEN) [INJURED]
16. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. LAC)
17. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at MIN)
18. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. JAX)
19. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at PHI)
20. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. WAS)
21. Chris Olave, WR, NO (vs. JAX)
22. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at CHI)
23. Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. CLE)
24. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (vs. AZ)
25. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. CLE)
26. Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. ATL)
27. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. DET)
28. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (vs. BUF)
29. DJ Moore, WR, CHI (vs. LV)
30. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR (vs. PIT)
31. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (vs. LAC)
32. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX (at NO)
33. Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV (at CHI)
34. James Cook, RB, BUF (at NE)
35. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (at IND)
36. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at NYG)
37. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (vs. SF)
38. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS (at NYG)
39. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. AZ)
40. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX (at NO)
41. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. MIA)
42. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET (at BAL)
43. Sam LaPorta, TE, DET (at BAL)
44. Drake London, WR, ATL (at TB)
45. George Pickens, WR, PIT (at LAR)
46. Dallas Goedert, TE. PHI (vs. MIA)
47. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (vs. GB)
48. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL (vs. DET)
49. Christian Watson, WR, GB (at DEN)
50. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ (at SEA)
51. Zack Moss, RB, IND (vs. CLE)
52. Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC (at KC)
53. Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (vs. DET)
54. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN (vs. SF)
55. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. ATL)
56. Rachaad White, RB, TB (vs. ATL)
57. Evan Engram, TE, JAX (at NO)
58. George Kittle, SF (vs. MIN)
59. Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at LAR) [INJURED]
60. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. GB)
61. Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (at NYG)
62. Keaontay Ingram, RB, AZ (at SEA)
63. Kyle Pitts, TE. ATL (at TB)
64. K.J. Osborn, WR, MIN (vs. SF)
65. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. JAX)
66. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (vs. GB)
67. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT (at LAR)
68. Kendrick Bourne, WR, NE (vs. BUF)
69. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (vs. SF)
70. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (at NE)
71. Jerome Ford, RB, CLE (at IND)
72. Darren Waller, TE, NYG (vs. WAS)
73. Kadarius Toney, WR, KC (vs. LAC)
74. Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI (vs. LV) [INJURED]
75. Josh Downs, WR, IND (vs. CLE)
76. Zach Evans, RB, LAR (vs. PIT)
77. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (at DEN)
78. Logan Thomas, TE, WAS (at NYG)
79. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (at NYG)
80. Jordan Mason, RB, SF (at MIN)
81. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at LAR)
82. Josh Reynolds, WR, DET (at BAL)
83. Rashee Rice, WR, KC (vs. LAC)
84. Jameson Williams, WR, DET (at BAL)
85. Craig Reynolds, RB, DET (at BAL)
86. Cole Kmet, TE, CHI (vs. LV)
87. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG (vs. WAS)
88. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (at TB)
89. Michael Wilson, WR, AZ (at SEA)
90. Latavius Murray, RB, BUF (at NE)
91. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA (vs. AZ)
92. Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (at IND)
93. Zach Ertz, TE, AZ (at SEA)
94. Rashid Shaheed, WR, NO (vs. JAX)
95. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, DEN (vs. GB)
96. Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (vs. LV)
97. Zay Jones, WR, JAX (vs. IND) [INJURED]
98. AJ Dillon, RB, GB (at DEN)
99. Elijah Moore, WR, CLE (at IND)
100. Skyy Moore, WR, KC (vs. LAC)
