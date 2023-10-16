Bills' Sean McDermott Has Given 'Zero' Thought to Replacing Ken Dorsey as Play-Caller

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott remains fully in support of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

When asked if he had considered the thought of taking play calling duties away from Dorsey, McDermott was quick to say that the option was not on the table.

The Bills offense has been inconsistent in 2023. The unit ranks fifth in offensive yards through six games but have had some down weeks in 2023, including a 14-point showing in Week 6 against the New York Giants.

The Bills were shut out for the first three quarters in the game but were able to capture a 14-9 victory over a New York Giants team that had significant injuries heading into the matchup. While the Bills were able to find enough offense to get the victory, the struggles on that side of the ball were certainly caught plenty of attention.

Bills Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas even weighed in on some play call issues, noting a dissatisfaction with a draw play that the team ran. This, combined with comments from McDermott that stressed getting the offense into a better "rhythm", lent some validity to the idea of a shift in the offensive gameplan.