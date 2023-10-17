NFL Week 7 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

NFL Week 7 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/UndersOctober 17, 2023
The NFL was as unpredictable as ever in Week 6, with good teams playing down to the level of competition, injuries impacting multiple outcomes and stunning finishes leaving plenty of fans heartbroken.
We're set to do it all again in Week 7, which will kick off with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints on Thursday night.
The Saints are home favorites, likely due to a knee injury suffered by Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday. That could be a huge problem against a stout Saints defense, though it by no means makes New Orleans a lock.
Below, we'll incorporate the Saints-Jags matchup and several other contests into three distinct parlays to consider for Week 7.
Three-Game Parlay
Jaguars +3 at Saints
Lions +2.5 at Ravens
49ers -6.5 at Vikings
The Jaguars might be without Lawrence, given the short week, but he appears to have avoided a major injury.
"The hope is he's ready to go for Thursday night's showdown with the New Orleans Saints," NFL.com's Kevin Patra wrote on Monday.
If and when Lawrence is cleared, the line could swing in Jacksonville's favor. The Saints defense has been solid, but their offense continues to be inconsistent with Derek Carr at the helm.
New Orleans is coming off a 20-13 loss to rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. Jacksonville has been playing better team football over the past few weeks and can pull the mild upset on Thursday.
The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the most complete teams in the NFL and have played much more consistently than the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore has exactly two convincing wins this season, and both came against rookie quarterbacks.
Jared Goff and the Lions passing attack shouldn't be stymied by the Baltimore defense. Detroit's aggressive front four can pressure Lamar Jackson without the need of the blitz.
David Montgomery's rib injury could be problematic for the Lions, but Craig Reynolds is capable, and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) could be back.
Like the Jaguars, the Lions stand a good chance of pulling off the road upset.
The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, are favored again following a shocking loss to the Cleveland Browns. Injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel certainly played a role, but San Francisco just couldn't dial up enough offense against the Browns' vaunted defense.
The Minnesota Vikings aren't prepared to provide as many obstacles defensively. Kyle Shanahan will have a week to adjust if McCaffrey and/or Samuel can't go, and the Vikings are still without Justin Jefferson (hamstring, injured reserve).
After producing just 19 points against a lackluster Chicago Bears defense in Week 6, Minnesota doesn't feel like a team that can hang with the 49ers. Expect San Francisco to win by more than a touchdown.
Single-Game Parlay
Lions +2.5 at Ravens
Lions +130 (bet $100 to win $130) to Win
Lions and Ravens over 42 Points
The Lions absolutely can win in Baltimore, so it makes sense to stack the spread with a straight-up bet at +130. Detroit's only loss came in a mistake-filled overtime game against the Seattle Seahawks, and it has won its last three by double digits.
The Ravens are coming off a grueling game in London, in which they struggled to put away the Tennessee Titans. Had Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill not left with an ankle injury, Baltimore might blown it.
Baltimore blew a 10-point lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers the previous week.
Maintaining leads has been an issue for the Ravens dating back to last season, and we've seen little from coordinator Todd Monken's offense that suggests they'll suddenly turn into a strong second-half team.
The Lions have become a substantially resilient team under Dan Campbell, and that mentality will serve them well if they do get behind against Baltimore.
While both defenses in this one are good, the over/under is low for the amount of offensive talent involved. Between Goff, St. Brown, Lamar Jackson, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews and Sam LaPorta, there should be enough back-and-forth for this to reach the over.
Over/Under Parlay
Lions and Ravens over 42 Points
Browns and Colts under 39.5 Points
Raiders and Bears under 37.5 Points
While the Lions and Ravens may put their fair share of points on the board, two other games project as low-scoring affairs.
The Browns just held San Francisco to 17 points and could have a similar outing against an Indianapolis Colts offense led by Gardner Minshew II. Cleveland, meanwhile, may rely on backup quarterback P.J. Walker again, as Deshaun Watson continues to deal with a shoulder injury.
"Although a Week 7 return is both realistic and possible, the Browns want to make sure that Watson's injury does not develop into a problem that lingers throughout the season and don't want the three-time Pro Bowler to play again until he can throw without pain," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on Saturday.
The Browns are perfectly content to win a low-scoring affair, and they should play exactly that sort of game against the Colts.
The Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears could also struggle to generate points with both starting quarterbacks ailing. Jimmy Garoppolo could miss "a game or two" with a back injury, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. Justin Fields was unable to grip the football after suffering a dislocated thumb on Sunday, per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.
Losing Fields would hamstring Chicago's offense, and the Raiders have labored offensively all season. Las Vegas has topped 18 points only once. It's a low over/under, but in a potential Brian Hoyer-Tyson Bagent showdown, low scoring should be expected.
