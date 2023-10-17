NFL Week 7 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

1 of 3

Jaguars +3 at Saints



Lions +2.5 at Ravens



49ers -6.5 at Vikings



The Jaguars might be without Lawrence, given the short week, but he appears to have avoided a major injury.



"The hope is he's ready to go for Thursday night's showdown with the New Orleans Saints," NFL.com's Kevin Patra wrote on Monday.



If and when Lawrence is cleared, the line could swing in Jacksonville's favor. The Saints defense has been solid, but their offense continues to be inconsistent with Derek Carr at the helm.



New Orleans is coming off a 20-13 loss to rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. Jacksonville has been playing better team football over the past few weeks and can pull the mild upset on Thursday.



The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the most complete teams in the NFL and have played much more consistently than the Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore has exactly two convincing wins this season, and both came against rookie quarterbacks.



Jared Goff and the Lions passing attack shouldn't be stymied by the Baltimore defense. Detroit's aggressive front four can pressure Lamar Jackson without the need of the blitz.



David Montgomery's rib injury could be problematic for the Lions, but Craig Reynolds is capable, and Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) could be back.



Like the Jaguars, the Lions stand a good chance of pulling off the road upset.



The San Francisco 49ers, meanwhile, are favored again following a shocking loss to the Cleveland Browns. Injuries to Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel certainly played a role, but San Francisco just couldn't dial up enough offense against the Browns' vaunted defense.



The Minnesota Vikings aren't prepared to provide as many obstacles defensively. Kyle Shanahan will have a week to adjust if McCaffrey and/or Samuel can't go, and the Vikings are still without Justin Jefferson (hamstring, injured reserve).