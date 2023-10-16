Report: Lions' David Montgomery Could 'Miss Some Time' After Rib Injury in Bucs Win

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are rolling with four consecutive wins, but it wasn't all good news coming out of Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that running back David Montgomery "will miss some time" thanks to the rib injury he suffered in the 20-6 win.

Montgomery had six carries for 14 yards and one catch for 19 yards prior to exiting the game with the rib injury. Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) was also unavailable for the contest, so the Lions turned toward Craig Reynolds in the backfield.

Reynolds was not effective with 10 carries for 15 yards, although he contributed in the aerial attack with two catches for 28 yards.

Detroit may have to rely even more on that passing attack in the immediate future with Montgomery joining Gibbs on the sidelines.

Gibbs also missed the Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers, but Montgomery made sure his absence wasn't felt too much with 109 rushing yards. It was his second straight game with more than 100 yards on the ground, which makes the timing of this rib injury all the more concerning since he seemed to be rounding into form in his first season with the Lions.

Detroit still has games against the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders ahead of its bye week, so it may need to tread some water with the running back concerns.

The onus will be on Jared Goff to deliver, and he has done exactly that by completing 69.5 percent of his passes for 1,618 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions through six games. It is more of the same after he threw for 4,438 yards, 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions last year.