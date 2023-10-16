Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson, Jets Offense 'Freaking Close' to Breakout After Eagles Win

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

The New York Jets managed to upset the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday despite a lack of production from their offense, but head coach Robert Saleh believes there is still reason for optimism.

Per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post, Saleh said after the game that he feels like quarterback Zach Wilson and the Jets offense have shown incremental improvements that make him feel confident they will eventually break through.

"We're that freaking close offensively," Saleh said. "Offensively, I thought we did a really nice job moving the ball, especially in the second half. I know the yardage isn't going to look good, but I thought we moved the ball well in the second half and we gave ourselves opportunities. We have to finish. I think we will. We're that freaking close."

Besides Breece Hall's go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Jets were unsuccessful in their four other trips to the red zone and had to settle for field goals. The team also struggled to sustain drives, converting on third down just twice in its 11 opportunities.

Wilson acknowledged that there was some frustration with the team's struggles to find the end zone.

"Too many negative plays, too many things kicking us out of having a chance to really have an opportunity to go get a touchdown there," he said. "Super frustrating, two weeks in a row we're not scoring touchdowns. We've got to find a way and we're going to do that. We're going to go back and watch this tape and see how we can score some touchdowns."

Still, Wilson echoed Saleh's sentiments that the Jets are close to turning the corner on offense.

"I get statistically and everything, things weren't great," he said. "We'll go back and watch the film, but I really feel like as an offense we're really close in the passing game and then obviously the running game as well, too. I feel like we're really close to letting things go."