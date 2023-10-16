NFL Insider: 'Patriots Have Grown Frustrated with QB Situation' amid Mac Jones Woes

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Nobody can replace Tom Brady, but the New England Patriots were surely hoping Mac Jones would be the franchise quarterback of the future when they selected him with a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

He has looked like anything but a franchise quarterback this season.

"The Patriots have grown frustrated with their quarterback situation, specifically Jones' turnovers in the blowout losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints," Jeff Howe of The Athletic reporter.

"He threw another bad one against the Raiders when he sailed a ball over Hunter Henry. Everything was on the table last week when they assessed the depth chart, but backup Bailey Zappe didn't do anything to spark the offense in either relief appearance to warrant a start in Las Vegas. So they put in a package of plays for Malik Cunningham, who was used sparingly Sunday, but now it's seriously worth wondering whether they'd give him a longer look in practice this week."

Howe pointed out that giving the rookie Cunningham extended looks against potential Super Bowl contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins may not be an ideal situation to throw an unproven signal caller into.

But continuing to trot out Jones, who has five touchdowns to seven interceptions overall this season and zero touchdowns to five picks in the last three games, isn't exactly an ideal situation either.

This is shaping up to be a lost season for the 1-5 Patriots, who are in last place in the AFC East. Perhaps they will soon turn their attention to the 2024 NFL draft, where they may be able to draft their next franchise quarterback.