NFL Exec Shades Odell Beckham Jr.: Ravens WR 'Is Not That Guy Anymore'

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

There was a time when Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the best wide receivers in the league, but that is no longer the case.

At least in the eyes of one NFL executive.

"The defense keeps them in it, but I don't necessarily think this offensive change is going to make them any better when it counts," the executive said, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.

"Lamar Jackson does not appear as dynamic as a runner, but in this offense, he does not need to be. He is regulated to pass from the pocket, but you are taking away the biggest weapon the offense had when you do that. Odell (Beckham) is not that guy anymore. Who are you truly afraid of on that offense? Nobody but Lamar, and if you are not using Lamar in a certain capacity, he becomes just like the rest of these quarterbacks around the league—hit or miss."

It is hard to argue with the notion that Beckham, who turns 31 in November, has lost a step.

While he had a 32-yard catch during Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, he is yet to go over 37 yards in a single game this season. That is a far cry from when he tallied more than 1,000 receiving yards in five of the first six seasons of his career.

Even with Beckham struggling to make significant individual contributions, the Ravens are still 4-2 on the season and sitting atop the AFC North. If he taps into some of his previous form as the year continues, Baltimore may be even more dangerous.