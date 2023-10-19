UFC 294 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

UFC 294 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff PicksOctober 19, 2023
UFC 294 goes down this Saturday in Abu Dhabi, and there are a lot of reasons to be excited for it.
The card was stacked from the outset, but in the last two weeks, it has transformed into a totally different and arguably much better version of itself.
The main event was originally supposed to be a rematch between lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and the man he won the belt from, Charles Oliveira. Yet when Oliveira was forced out of the fight with a cut, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski stepped in to replace him on just 10 days' notice.
It will be Volkanovski's second meeting with Makhachev after suffering a razor-close decision loss to the lightweight champ earlier this year.
The card's co-main event also got a facelift on about 10 days' notice. Co-headlining honors were originally set to go to a middleweight fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa. When Costa withdrew from the fight to undergo surgery, however, former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman stepped in to meet Chimaev.
Usman is considered one of the best welterweights in MMA history and will be making his debut at middleweight, while Chimaev will be returning to the weight class after several years away.
The middle bout of the main card will be contested at light heavyweight, with Top 10 contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker battling in what could turn out to be a No. 1 contender fight.
Before that, once-beaten middleweight Ikram Aliskerov will take on replacement opponent Warlley Alves, who is stepping up a division after a string of losses at welterweight.
The main-card opener, finally, will go down at bantamweight, with Said Nurmagomedov looking to rebound from a loss against ONE Championship and LFA veteran Muin Gafurov.
Keep scrolling to see how the B/R combat sports squad sees these five main-card fights going.
Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Tom Taylor: I've wanted to see Makhachev and Volkanovski fight again since their first bout ended, so you'd think I'd be glad we're just a few days away from their rematch, but the short-notice situation kills a lot of the appeal for me.
Both guys deserve credit for stepping up and saving this card, sure, but neither of them is going to be at their best on Saturday. Volkanovski figures to be particularly ill-prepared, given that he wasn't even in fight camp until he got the call to replace Oliveira against Makhachev.
I actually scored the first fight for the Australian and would probably pick him to win the rematch if he'd had more time to prepare, but I just can't see him being ready for this kind of fight on such short notice. He loses another decision, this time more decisively, as his cardio won't be strong enough to mount a late-fight surge like he did the first time.
Makhachev by unanimous decision
Lyle Fitzsimmons: Tom makes all the logical points. Makhachev is excellent at 155 and he's hard enough to beat with a full camp let alone on less than two weeks' notice. But Volkanovski isn't "The Great" for no reason. I think he got in the champ's head with the late rally in the first fight, which I also scored for him, and will continue the mojo. The gas tank might be an issue, but I don't think it's a decisive one.
Volkanovski by unanimous decision
Adam Kramer: There are just so many variables working against Volkanovski here, and I say that as one of his biggest supporters. Coming off a surgery and taking a fight on such short notice is a daunting assignment. Throw in his opponent, who will remain relentless, and it just seems like a tremendous uphill climb. Volkanovski will have his moments, but it won't be enough. Makhachev gets him once again.
Makhachev by unanimous decision
Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Tom Taylor: I don't want to come across as a buzzkill here, but I was way more excited to see Khamzat Chimaev fight Paulo Costa than I am to see him fight Kamaru Usman.
Usman is one of the greatest fighters of this generation, to be sure, but he lost his last two fights at welterweight, including a brutal head kick knockout, and I just don't think that moving up a weight class to fight one of the scariest fighters on the roster on 10 days' notice is the best way to recover from that skid.
Chimaev, who never belonged at welterweight, will be bigger than Usman at middleweight. He will also have the benefit of a full camp and has had plenty of time to rest since he dominated Kevin Holland over a year ago. He may never achieve Usman's level of success in the sport, but he wins this short-notice middleweight fight clearly.
Chimaev by knockout, Rd. 1
Lyle Fitzsimmons: I'm super excited to see Chimaev again, but, unlike Tom, I'm even more jazzed about the fight with Usman in it than Costa. Yes, he's a deposed champ at 170 and he's dropped two straight. But it wasn't that long ago that this was the welterweight fight to make. And I think the buzz of simply seeing them in the cage together will be intoxicating. It's a barometer for Chimaev, and I think he handles it well.
Chimaev by TKO, Round 3
Adam Kramer: It feels like I'm on an island with this opinion, and that's perfectly fine. But I think Usman is a fascinating counter for a fighter who will likely be overly aggressive after such a long layoff. The key here? Hands. Usman has a chance to surprise in this area. And while we could look at his last two losses as the beginning of the end, I'm not so sure there isn't a little juice left.
Usman by Split Decision
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
Tom Taylor: I'm picking Ankalaev here, and I feel good about it.
The Russian has been very consistent in the Octagon outside of a flukey loss to Paul Craig in his debut and his recent draw against Jan Blachowicz, which was debatable. Walker, meanwhile, has proved himself as a potent finisher but has been anything but consistent since joining the UFC, losing four times in 11 Octagon appearances.
Give me the fighter who almost always wins over the fighter who sometimes does.
Ankalaev by unanimous decision
Lyle Fitzsimmons: I'd love for this to finally be the time when Johnny Walker proves to be everything that he and some supportive others say he is. And the possibility is there against a guy who's been dominant but also fallible in spots. I can't put my weight behind it, though. Too big a reach.
Ankalaev by unanimous decision
Adam Kramer: After what we saw last time out, Ankalaev feels poised to put on a show. Or at least he'll try. The lackluster showing against Jan Blachowicz could lead to a much different approach this time around. While Walker has shown some promise of late, and he'll always be such an overwhelming physical presence, I'm just not certain he has the tools to counter.
Ankalaev by Knockout, Round 2
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
Tom Taylor: Once-beaten Russian middleweight Ikram Aliskerov was originally set to fight No. 11-ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov on this card but shifted his focus to Warlley Alves when his original opponent was ruled out of the fight.
He shouldn't have much trouble with his new assignment. Alves is a natural welterweight who has lost four of his last six fights in the weight class. Don't expect him to perform any better against tougher opposition in a heavier division.
Aliskerov by TKO, Rd. 2
Lyle Fitzsimmons: Just like Tom said. Tougher opponent in a bigger division means a rough night for Alves. Thanks for taking the fight, but you'll probably wind up wishing you hadn't.
Aliskerov by TKO, Rd. 1
Adam Kramer: Here's the biggest question. How is Aliskerov going to win? He could do it in a few ways, but make no mistake about it. He will win. This is not the fight we planned to see, and I think it shows. When this one gets on the ground, and it will, look out.
Aliskerov by TKO, Rd. 1
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov
Tom Taylor: I remember watching Muin Gafurov welcome former UFC star John Lineker to ONE Championship in 2019. He lost that fight by decision, but he performed quite well in a fight most expected him to lose by knockout.
He's been hot and cold since then, and he draws another tough challenge this Saturday, taking on Said Nurmagomedov, who will be looking to rebound from his first UFC loss, a decision defeat to streaking contender Jonathan Martinez.
Nurmagomedov is favored to win this one, but I'm going to roll with Gafurov all the same. I've been a believer since he went toe-to-toe with Lineker, even if his results haven't been great since.
Gafurov by unanimous decision
Lyle Fitzsimmons: Flip a coin. Roll the dice. Close your eyes and pick one. That's how I feel about forecasting this one. Pretty easy to see a path for either guy. So, as the contrarian vibes build, I'll steer away from Tom's upset skid and go with the chalk.
Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision
Adam Kramer: This was one of the more difficult fights for me to pick on the card, although this past Saturday gave me some guidance. Jonathan Martinez, who gave Nurmagomedov his last loss, looked sensational. While that isn't the sole reason I believe a comeback is in order, it plays a part. This one could be close, though.
Nurmagomedov by split decision