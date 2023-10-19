UFC 294 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

1 of 5

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Tom Taylor: I've wanted to see Makhachev and Volkanovski fight again since their first bout ended, so you'd think I'd be glad we're just a few days away from their rematch, but the short-notice situation kills a lot of the appeal for me.

Both guys deserve credit for stepping up and saving this card, sure, but neither of them is going to be at their best on Saturday. Volkanovski figures to be particularly ill-prepared, given that he wasn't even in fight camp until he got the call to replace Oliveira against Makhachev.

I actually scored the first fight for the Australian and would probably pick him to win the rematch if he'd had more time to prepare, but I just can't see him being ready for this kind of fight on such short notice. He loses another decision, this time more decisively, as his cardio won't be strong enough to mount a late-fight surge like he did the first time.

Makhachev by unanimous decision

Lyle Fitzsimmons: Tom makes all the logical points. Makhachev is excellent at 155 and he's hard enough to beat with a full camp let alone on less than two weeks' notice. But Volkanovski isn't "The Great" for no reason. I think he got in the champ's head with the late rally in the first fight, which I also scored for him, and will continue the mojo. The gas tank might be an issue, but I don't think it's a decisive one.

Volkanovski by unanimous decision

Adam Kramer: There are just so many variables working against Volkanovski here, and I say that as one of his biggest supporters. Coming off a surgery and taking a fight on such short notice is a daunting assignment. Throw in his opponent, who will remain relentless, and it just seems like a tremendous uphill climb. Volkanovski will have his moments, but it won't be enough. Makhachev gets him once again.