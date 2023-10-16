3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 6 Loss vs. Jets

3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 6 Loss vs. JetsOctober 16, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles were the lone unbeaten team in the NFL for three hours.
Philadelphia suffered its first defeat of the 2023 season at the hands of the New York Jets one game window after the San Francisco 49ers fell to the Cleveland Browns.
Jalen Hurts was at the center of the poor performance at MetLife Stadium.
Philadelphia's quarterback was intercepted on three occasions. The last pick of the trio was the costliest as it set up the Jets' game-winning touchdown.
Hurts' play was the biggest concern from Sunday's loss, but it was not the only brutal part of the offense.
The Eagles failed to get a consistent rushing attack going through D'Andre Swift, DeVonta Smith had a vital drop in the third quarter and Jake Elliott missed a short field goal.
Philadelphia's defense did its best to keep Hurts and Co. ahead in the contest, but ultimately, the offensive errors cost the team a road victory.
Jalen Hurts' Concerning Play
Hurts had one of his worst days in an Eagles uniform.
The star quarterback's decision making got worse with each of the three interceptions he threw.
Hurts' final interception came on a third-down play in which he stared down Dallas Goedert.
Hurts did not read the play properly and Tony Adams swooped in to create a turnover that set up New York's game-winning score.
Both of Hurts' fourth-quarter picks came at inopportune times. Adams' interception came on a drive in which the Eagles were trying to finish off the victory.
Bryce Hall intercepted Hurts earlier in the fourth a few plays after the Eagles crossed into Jets territory.
The Eagles may have gotten three points off that drive and changed the complexion of the game, but instead, Hurts threw away that opportunity.
Hurts' first interception was a deflected ball that landed with Quinnen Williams. That error can be excused because it was not the quarterback's fault.
The two critical errors in the fourth quarter were concerning for a quarterback who enters Week 7 with the same number of interceptions as touchdowns.
Hurts needs to clean up his play in the pocket for the Eagles to re-discover their offensive form, which they will need to do to go head-to-head with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.
Missed Opportunities and Lack of Production Killed Offensive Momentum
Hurts' interceptions caught the offensive headlines for obvious reasons, but he was far from the lone poor performer on Sunday.
Swift failed to get into any rhythm in the ground game. He finished with 18 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Swift was more involved in the passing game than any other contest this season, but his failure to get through the Jets offensive line made the Eagles more one dimensional than usual.
Smith had a brutal drop on a 1st-and-15 play in the third quarter that could have opened up the game in favor of the Eagles.
The wide receiver was wide open in the middle of the field for a 20-yard completion, but he inexplicably dropped the pass.
Hurts was sacked on the next play and the Eagles were forced to punt to end the drive at midfield.
Elliott even committed a rare special teams mistake, as he sent a 37-yard field goal wide right in the third quarter.
If the Eagles rebound next week, Sunday's performance will be viewed as a one-time struggle, but for now, frustration will linger because of how many errors were made.
Defense Did Everything to Keep Eagles Ahead
Philadelphia's defense did everything it could to preserve the lead.
The Eagles did not allow a touchdown until they let Breece Hall score to get the ball back in the fourth quarter.
The Jets were limited to four field goals due to the play of a unit that put Zach Wilson under constant pressure.
Philadelphia forced a turnover on downs and a punt in the series that followed Hurts' first two interceptions. It also limited the Jets to a field goal at the end of the second quarter after a Swift fumble.
The Eagles limited Wilson to 189 passing yards and held Hall to 39 rushing yards.
They did their best to limit the Jets' big-play potential, but in the end, the effort was not enough because the offense played so poorly.