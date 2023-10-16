3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 6 Loss vs. Jets

1 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Hurts had one of his worst days in an Eagles uniform.

The star quarterback's decision making got worse with each of the three interceptions he threw.

Hurts' final interception came on a third-down play in which he stared down Dallas Goedert.

Hurts did not read the play properly and Tony Adams swooped in to create a turnover that set up New York's game-winning score.

Both of Hurts' fourth-quarter picks came at inopportune times. Adams' interception came on a drive in which the Eagles were trying to finish off the victory.

Bryce Hall intercepted Hurts earlier in the fourth a few plays after the Eagles crossed into Jets territory.

The Eagles may have gotten three points off that drive and changed the complexion of the game, but instead, Hurts threw away that opportunity.

Hurts' first interception was a deflected ball that landed with Quinnen Williams. That error can be excused because it was not the quarterback's fault.

The two critical errors in the fourth quarter were concerning for a quarterback who enters Week 7 with the same number of interceptions as touchdowns.