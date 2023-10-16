3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 6 Loss vs. Raiders

1 of 3

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

New England recorded its first touchdown since Week 3 on Ezekiel Elliott's two-yard run in the third quarter.

The Patriots added another short-yardage score from Rhamondre Stevenson to cut the deficit to two points in the fourth quarter.

An offense scoring two touchdowns in one game is not typically celebrated in the NFL, but the Patriots will take anything after scoring three points versus the Dallas Cowboys and the shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The pair of rushing scores came off double-digit play drives that spanned 75 yards.

That may be the biggest takeaway of them all from Sunday's loss. The Patriots were able to move the ball on a consistent basis.

They went 75 yards on 10 plays over six minutes on the Elliott scoring drive and went 75 on 17 plays in nine minutes on the Stevenson scoring series.