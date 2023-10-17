Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver Wire: Jordan Mason Leads Top Free-Agent Pickups

4 of 6

Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

DK DFS Value: $4,900

The Detroit Lions were dealt a blow on Sunday when David Montgomery went down with a rib injury. He was ruled out after taking a big hit in the second quarter.

While NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that the initial X-rays were negative, it still remains to be seen what the running back's status will be this coming weekend.

If Montgomery can't suit up or isn't fully healthy for Week 7, Craig Reynolds becomes an intriguing fantasy option.

The second-year back saw his highest carry total of the campaign after replacing Montgomery against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he only managed to turn those 10 totes in 15 yards. He did fare better as a pass-catcher, chipping in a season-high 28 yards on his two catches.

While Reynolds struggled against a tough defensive front, he's shown he can be a capable rusher when called upon. The Kutztown product proved as much last week when he tallied 52 yards and a score on just seven carries during the blowout win over the Panthers.

Reynolds may be worth a waiver claim, but fantasy managers won't want to insert the 27-year-old into their starting lineups just yet. Not only will Montgomery's status impact how much of the field he might see in Week 7, but the potential return of rookie Jahmyr Gibbs could also heavily curtail his potential usage against the Ravens this Sunday.

Gibbs has missed the last two games and hasn't practiced since he strained his hamstring leading up to the Carolina contest. If the first-round pick is able to return in Week 7, Reynolds would likely take a back seat and earn a sporadic amount of touches.

It's worth monitoring this situation closely and making decisions based on the latest news leading up to Sunday.