Cowboys vs. Chargers Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

The Prescott-Lamb combination carries more potential for a big game than the Herbert-Allen duo.

Dallas is going up against a Los Angeles passing defense that gave up a pair of 300-yard passing performances over four games. The Cowboys held their first four opponents to 200 passing yards or fewer.

San Francisco produced 251 passing yards on the Dallas defense in Week 5 in what was the Cowboys' toughest game to date.

Dallas' defense did not face the best collection of opponents from Weeks 1-4, but it was at least consistent with limiting the passing attack.

Los Angeles' defense was more open against the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, who combined for 811 passing yards versus the Chargers.

Prescott and Lamb carry more motivation to perform well, at least at the start, because of how dreadful the performance was against the 49ers.

The Dallas duo should be relied on more than the Chargers quarterback-wide receiver pair because of DFS value.

The Prescott-Lamb combination will cost you $19,000 in combined salary, while the Herbert-Allen duo checks in at $21,400.