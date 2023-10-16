Cowboys vs. Chargers Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNFOctober 16, 2023
Cowboys vs. Chargers Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF
The Monday night clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers has the potential to be a four-quarter display of explosive offensive talent.
The Chargers are coming off a bye and will have Austin Ekeler back on the field to support Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen.
Dallas is in need of a bounce-back performance behind Dak Prescott after it was blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.
The Cowboys must produce a better offensive showing to feel good about themselves going into their Week 7 bye.
The abundance of offensive stars on each roster should allow for some diversity in DraftKings daily fantasy football lineups across all contests.
Ekeler, Herbert and Allen carry the three highest salaries in DraftKings DFS contests. Dallas' trio of Prescott, Tony Pollard and CeeDee Lamb sit right behind them on the salary chart.
A mixed lineup of the top offensive stars with one undervalued player is probably the way to go in a contest that has the potential for 50-plus combined points.
Trust Austin Ekeler in His Return
The Chargers and fantasy players sorely missed Ekeler while he was on the sidelines for the last three games.
Los Angeles ran for 91 combined yards in Weeks 2 and 3 before it busted loose for 155 rushing yards in its Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ekeler will bring more consistency to the ground game, and to the short passing attack as well.
Dallas conceded over 100 rushing yards in three of its five games. It had trouble dealing with San Francisco's one-two punch of Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason last Sunday.
Ekeler will be a popular DFS choice because of how often he is expected to touch the ball. He had 16 carries and four catches in Week 1.
Los Angeles waited until after the bye to bring Ekeler back so that he was fully healed, and we should see a heavy dose of the running back on Monday.
Ekeler carries the most expensive DFS salary at $11,200. He could end up as the most popular captain in DraftKings lineups, and at minimum, he should be somewhere in your lineup.
Rely Most on Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb Combination
The Prescott-Lamb combination carries more potential for a big game than the Herbert-Allen duo.
Dallas is going up against a Los Angeles passing defense that gave up a pair of 300-yard passing performances over four games. The Cowboys held their first four opponents to 200 passing yards or fewer.
San Francisco produced 251 passing yards on the Dallas defense in Week 5 in what was the Cowboys' toughest game to date.
Dallas' defense did not face the best collection of opponents from Weeks 1-4, but it was at least consistent with limiting the passing attack.
Los Angeles' defense was more open against the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, who combined for 811 passing yards versus the Chargers.
Prescott and Lamb carry more motivation to perform well, at least at the start, because of how dreadful the performance was against the 49ers.
The Dallas duo should be relied on more than the Chargers quarterback-wide receiver pair because of DFS value.
The Prescott-Lamb combination will cost you $19,000 in combined salary, while the Herbert-Allen duo checks in at $21,400.
Rostering Prescott and Lamb allows you a little more wiggle room when it comes to choosing players for the final roster spots in your lineup.
Look to Chargers Passing Game For Best Value
Los Angeles' roster has a few potential value options for DFS lineups.
Tight ends Gerald Everett and Donald Parham could be intriguing to DraftKings players because Dallas gave up three touchdowns to George Kittle last week.
Los Angeles is still working to fill the void left by the injured Mike Williams. Everett and Parham could help with production in the short-range passing game and in red zone situations.
Rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston only has six receptions for 44 yards through four games, but he could have a breakout game out of the bye in Williams' No. 2 wide out spot.
Everett, Johnston and Parham all check in under $5,000 in DraftKings contests. One or more of them could be used to fill out a roster beneath the stars on each roster.
There is a chance that Ekeler and Allen dominate all of Los Angeles' red-zone touches, but if they are occupied, at least one member of the Everett, Johnston, Parham trio has to step up in order for the Chargers to win.
