Cowboys vs. Chargers: Updated Odds, Money Line, Spread, Props to Watch for MNF

Justin Herbert Under 275.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Through four games this season (thanks to an early bye week), Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has averaged 276.5 passing yards per game—though this is an instance where the average doesn't tell us much.

So far this season, Herbert has thrown for as few as 167 yards (Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders) and as many as 405 (Week 3 against the Minnesota Vikings). Having also gone for 305 yards in Week 2, Herbert has topped 275.5 yards in half his games this season.

However, the Dallas Cowboys come into town boasting the league's second-best passing defense in terms of passing yards allowed per game, at 168.6. The only team allowing fewer is the Cleveland Browns (125). In fact, when you go back and look at the Cowboys' opponents so far this season, no quarterback has topped 275.5 against them. That definitely points to taking the under on this prop.

Keenan Allen Over 84.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Even if Herbert can't top 275.5 yards on Monday night against the Cowboys, it seems safe to assume he can connect with top target Keenan Allen for at least 85.

Allen is far and away the team's leading pass-catcher four games into the season, with nearly double the receiving yards (434) as the next-most-productive player (Mike Williams, 249 yards). Of course, the team lost Williams for the season when he suffered a torn ACL in Week 3 against the Vikings, making Allen even more vital to the Chargers' passing attack.

Allen is averaging 108.5 yards per game, even topping 200 in that Week 3 win against Minnesota. Before the bye week, he had just 32 yards against the Raiders—but Herbert, who was wearing a splint on his non-throwing hand, also posted career lows in completions (13), attempts (24) and yards (167). Chalk that up as an outlier and assume Allen will continue his productive ways.

Jake Ferguson Anytime TD (+200)

With the Chargers giving up the most passing yards per game in the league, at 299.8, you may assume that most of the Cowboys top pass-catchers would be good prop bet candidates this week.

Where it gets trickier, however, is in the red zone. The Chargers are only allowing opponents to score on half of all trips to the red zone, which is tied for ninth-best in the league. (To put that in perspective, the Seattle Seahawks are allowing opponents to score in the red zone 87.50 percent of the time. Yikes.)

And yet, if anyone has a chance of finding the end zone through the air for the Cowboys this week, it just may be the 6'5", 244-pound Ferguson. He's been targeted inside the red zone 11 times, tied (with the Raiders' Davante Adams) for the most this season. And at +200, why not take a chance at doubling your money?

