Ranking Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 7

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

15. Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns (Previous Rank: 13)

Week 7: Bye

Season: 128-of-184, 1,704 yards, 11 TD, 3 INT; 60 rush yards, 5 TD

Ewers threw 10 touchdown passes against only one interception during a 5-0 start for the Texas Longhorns before he was outplayed by Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the Red River Rivalry in Week 6. After an idle weekend, a road game against Donovan Smith and Houston is up next this Saturday.

14. Drew Allar, Penn State (Previous Rank: 21)

Week 7: 16-of-23, 162 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; 1 rush yard, 1 TD

Season: 118-of-181, 1,254 yards, 12 TD, 0 INT; 79 rush yards, 3 TD

Allar has now thrown 241 passes in his college career without an interception following a three-touchdown performance against UMass in a 63-0 blowout. The former 5-star recruit is piloting a Penn State team that leans heavily on defense and the running game, so he doesn't have gaudy passing numbers, but he has been nearly perfect in his role.

13. Graham Mertz, Florida (Previous Rank: HM)

Week 7: 30-of-48, 423 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; -7 rush yards

Season: 170-of-223, 1,897 yards, 12 TD, 2 INT; -48 rush yards, 2 TD

Mertz spent four seasons at Wisconsin, culminating in a 2,136-yard, 19-touchdown season in 2022 before he transferred to the University of Florida during the offseason. He threw just one touchdown pass in each of his first four games this season, but has 921 yards and eight touchdowns through the air the last three weeks. His 423 passing yards on Saturday in a 41-39 win over South Carolina were a career-high.

12. DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State (Previous Rank: 11)

Week 7: 14-of-24, 266 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; -7 rush yards

Season: 106-of-176, 1,573 yards, 15 TD, 4 INT; 124 rush yards, 5 TD

Uiagalelei flew up these rankings with a five-touchdown performance in a 52-40 win over California in Week 6, and he helped lead Oregon State to a resume-building victory over UCLA on Saturday. The Beavers are now No. 12 in the latest AP poll, and they have a favorable schedule the next few weeks before closing out the regular season against No. 5 Washington and No. 9 Oregon in back-to-back games.

11. Brady Cook, Missouri (Previous Rank: 9)

Week 7: 19-of-29, 167 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 40 rush yards, 1 TD

Season: 154-of-217, 2,046 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT; 70 rush yards, 4 TD