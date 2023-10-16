Jets' Garrett Wilson Calls Out 'Garbage' MetLife Stadium Turf After Injury vs. Eagles

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The turf at MetLife Stadium continues to be an ongoing topic of concern for the New York Jets this season.

And after having to exit the game for a short period with a non-contact injury, star wideout Garrett Wilson called the newly installed FieldTurf playing surface "garbage" while also emphasizing that he was OK.

Wilson seemed to have also suffered an ailment in the fourth quarter and didn't return to the game, though coach Robert Saleh said he could've if necessary.

The Jets' consternation with the playing surface began early in the season after four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers went down just a few minutes into his Big Apple career with a torn Achilles in the team's season opener.

Several players have even called for the removal of the surface and for MetLife to switch over to grass which is much easier on their bodies.

"Baltimore was turf when I first got there and from what I know, players had a say so on whether we wanted grass or turf and they switched from turf to grass," Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said following Rodgers' injury. "I know here, there's a lot of concerts and things like that and that's probably the reasons they didn't do it. But I feel that has to be something that changes. Grass is better for your body better for your knees.

"I know with the revenue and stuff, it's a tricky subject. You see a star, a future Hall of Famer go down like that — you just never know, it could have happened on grass. At the end of the day, grass feels better on your body than turf."