Jets Defense Gets Love from Fans as Zach Wilson, NYJ Upset Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Who needs offense?

The New York Jets certainly don't and that's all thanks to their elite defense that once again stepped up big during the team's upset victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

On a day in which Zach Wilson and the offense struggled to take advantage of anything the other side of the ball gave them, the defense kept answering the call time and time again, giving Jalen Hurts all he can handle.

The MVP hopeful struggled throughout the game at MetLife Stadium and turned the ball over three times against Gang Green in New York's 20-14 victory.

The biggest of those turnovers came late in the fourth quarter when Hurts threw his third interception of the game to Tony Adams, who returned it to Philadelphia's 8-yard line and set up the go-ahead score with under two minutes remaining.

Philadelphia also had a fumble from D'Andre Swfit for four total team turnovers.

The Jets had just 244 yards of total offense but can't be counted out of any contest due to the strength of their defense, which was without its two top corners Sunday. Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed were both ruled out with injuries.

