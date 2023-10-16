Jets Defense Gets Love from Fans as Zach Wilson, NYJ Upset Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Jets Defense Gets Love from Fans as Zach Wilson, NYJ Upset Jalen Hurts, EaglesOctober 16, 2023
Who needs offense?
The New York Jets certainly don't and that's all thanks to their elite defense that once again stepped up big during the team's upset victory over the previously undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
On a day in which Zach Wilson and the offense struggled to take advantage of anything the other side of the ball gave them, the defense kept answering the call time and time again, giving Jalen Hurts all he can handle.
The MVP hopeful struggled throughout the game at MetLife Stadium and turned the ball over three times against Gang Green in New York's 20-14 victory.
The biggest of those turnovers came late in the fourth quarter when Hurts threw his third interception of the game to Tony Adams, who returned it to Philadelphia's 8-yard line and set up the go-ahead score with under two minutes remaining.
Philadelphia also had a fumble from D'Andre Swfit for four total team turnovers.
The Jets had just 244 yards of total offense but can't be counted out of any contest due to the strength of their defense, which was without its two top corners Sunday. Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed were both ruled out with injuries.
NFL fans had plenty of praise for the dominant unit.
Jake Asman @JakeAsman
This defense minus their All-Pro CB in Sauce and down a Pro Bowl CB in DJ Reed having this type of performance against the defending NFC Champs is unbelievable. <br><br>Respect to Robert Saleh & Jeff Ulbrich. If Zach Wilson can generate one offensive touchdown, they can maybe win!
The Jet Press @TheJetPress
I'm not sure how you can expect the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> defense to do anything more in this game.<br><br>Giving their offense every opportunity to not just win but run away with this game.<br><br>A competent offense gives you a win. A good offense is probably a blowout.<br><br>Instead, we have this.
Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JETS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JETS</a> WIN!! <br><br>Zach Wilson and the Defense beat the last unbeaten team in the NFL.<br><br>3 INTs by Jalen Hurts.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> lost to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a> with a backup QB and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> lost to the Jets with a backup QB today, the last two unbeaten teams.<a href="https://t.co/afj4FXGqRB">https://t.co/afj4FXGqRB</a> <a href="https://t.co/0vHJFrJHfW">pic.twitter.com/0vHJFrJHfW</a>
Zack Rosenblatt @ZackBlatt
Wow. The Jets are going to win. Robert Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich out-coached Nick Sirianni. <br><br>Give a game ball to everyone on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> defense. Just an unreal performance. Willed this team to a win against a Super Bowl contender. <br><br>3-3 going into the bye week is pretty much the best…
Jake Asman @JakeAsman
That is one of the greatest defensive performances in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> history. <br><br>Unbelievable. This defense is special. <br><br>J-E-T-S JETS JETS <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JETS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JETS</a>!!!!
After taking down one of the league's last undefeated teams, the Jets will be able to soak it all in during the bye week before heading into a matchup against the New York Giants on Oct. 29.