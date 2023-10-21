49ers' Deebo Samuel out at Least 2 Games with Hairline Fracture Shoulder Injury

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel was ruled out for Monday night's game against the Minnesota Vikings due to a shoulder injury.

According to Matt Maiocco of KNBR-680, Samuel has a hairline fracture in his shoulder and will miss at least the next two games.

Samuel was forced to exit San Francisco's Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter due to the shoulder ailment. Per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper, X-rays on his shoulder came back negative. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of his injury.

Samuel was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out after halftime. Star running back Christian McCaffrey was also ruled out in the third quarter with an oblique injury. Without two of their best offensive players, the 49ers went on to suffer their first loss of the season 19-17 when rookie kicker Jake Moody missed a field goal near the end of the fourth quarter.

Through six games, Samuel has reached the end zone just twice with one rushing touchdown and one receiving touchdown. He has 20 catches for 302 yards while also adding 95 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Along with McCaffrey, Samuel is arguably the most dangerous player on San Francisco's offense.

With Samuel out in Week 7, Brandon Aiyuk will be the unquestioned No. 1 wideout for the 49ers, and quarterback Brock Purdy's co-top target along with tight end George Kittle.