Eagles' Jalen Hurts Disappoints Fans After 3 INTs in Loss to Zach Wilson, Jets

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles' perfect record ended Sunday after quarterback Jalen Hurts was picked off three times.

Hurts was intercepted in the final two minutes, and New York Jets running back Breece Hall scored on the first play after the pick to seal the Jets' 20-14 comeback win behind quarterback Zach Wilson.

The Eagles are now 5-1 on the season.

Wilson went 19-of-33 with 186 passing yards, adding 15 more yards on the ground. He threw no touchdowns and no interceptions and was sacked five times.

Hurts went 28-of-45 for 280 yards with one touchdown pass. He added 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

It was a night of mixed results for Hurts, who recorded a passing and rushing touchdown for the 12th time in his career, tying Mike Vick for the third-most in franchise history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Fans started questioning the Philadelphia quarterback's decision-making after a pick by New York cornerback Bryce Hall gave the Jets the ball when the Eagles led by two points early in the fourth quarter.

It didn't take long for Hurts to remind fans of the upsides of having him as quarterback with a deep pass to A.J. Brown.

Despite those highlight-reel passes, Hurts' tendency to run caused stress among Eagles fans feeling the tension of holding on to a late two-point lead.

These offensive issues ended up resulting in the Eagles' first loss of the season.