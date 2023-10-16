X

NFL

    Eagles' Jalen Hurts Disappoints Fans After 3 INTs in Loss to Zach Wilson, Jets

    Julia StumbaughOctober 16, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 15: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks to pass during the first half in the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 15, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia Eagles' perfect record ended Sunday after quarterback Jalen Hurts was picked off three times.

    Hurts was intercepted in the final two minutes, and New York Jets running back Breece Hall scored on the first play after the pick to seal the Jets' 20-14 comeback win behind quarterback Zach Wilson.

    The Eagles are now 5-1 on the season.

    New York Jets @nyjets

    LOUD NOISES AT METLIFE. WHAT A HUGE PLAY BY TONY ADAMS!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsNYJ</a> on FOX <a href="https://t.co/mNxnLZa9g4">pic.twitter.com/mNxnLZa9g4</a>

    Wilson went 19-of-33 with 186 passing yards, adding 15 more yards on the ground. He threw no touchdowns and no interceptions and was sacked five times.

    Hurts went 28-of-45 for 280 yards with one touchdown pass. He added 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

    It was a night of mixed results for Hurts, who recorded a passing and rushing touchdown for the 12th time in his career, tying Mike Vick for the third-most in franchise history, per ESPN Stats & Info.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jalen Hurts vs. Jets 😬<br><br>28/45<br>281 YDS<br>1 TD<br>3 INT<br><br>Eagles lose their first game of the season <a href="https://t.co/UdK7E3vzib">pic.twitter.com/UdK7E3vzib</a>

    shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe

    I know I'm stating the obvious, but Hurts was awful 2day and hasn't been sharpe all season. I stated this earlier this season, was labeled a H8R. When all u look at are record/destination and not the warning signs as you go. You get tripped up. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLSunday?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLSunday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>

    Wesley Bailey @Wesbailey101

    Jalen Hurts has already surpassed his interception total for all of last year. <br><br>big yikes.

    chrisplays__ @chrisplays__

    Jalen Hurts cost the Eagles the game today

    Erik Burruezo @burruezoe

    It's such an embarrassing loss. Jalen hurts and the play calling were atrocious. Should not have thrown it that much especially being up late in the game. Awful! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>

    Joe Doyle @doyle3000

    That <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> loss is 100% on <a href="https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenHurts</a> - you cannot throw that pick. We had a win and you gave it away. You had to know that situation coming out of the huddle!!!!

    Cavon @cvagheei

    Something is off with Jalen Hurts. Not the same player from last year

    PhillyJesse55 @PhillyJesse55

    If Jalen Hurts wants to get back to the Super Bowl and win it, then he better not play like he did tonight again 🤦🏻‍♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>

    Fans started questioning the Philadelphia quarterback's decision-making after a pick by New York cornerback Bryce Hall gave the Jets the ball when the Eagles led by two points early in the fourth quarter.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    Jalen Hurts gets hit and picked off <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/PTolH0gEEJ">pic.twitter.com/PTolH0gEEJ</a>

    Migo @JBW90

    Jalen Hurts making some questionable decisions right now.

    Arturo @TheOnlyFredo

    Is Jalen Hurts covered in PAM!?

    Shane Haff @ShaneHaffNFL

    It's really concerning that the Jets are missing their top 3 CBs and Jalen Hurts can't find anyone to throw the football too

    Philly Fanatic @PhillyPhanaticv

    Jalen Hurts has had a turnover problem all season. Nobody talked about it because the Eagles kept beating mid-bad teams. The harder the schedule gets the more it's gonna show.

    It didn't take long for Hurts to remind fans of the upsides of having him as quarterback with a deep pass to A.J. Brown.

    NFL @NFL

    I see the pink cleats again! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsNYJ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsNYJ</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O">https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O</a> <a href="https://t.co/ocjUzKyD4S">pic.twitter.com/ocjUzKyD4S</a>

    Hurts Da God @EaglesStrictly

    Either way, an absolute dime by Jalen Hurts.

    Ryan Mcavoy @RyanMcavoy15

    that's a ridiculous throw, jalen hurts special 😞

    Despite those highlight-reel passes, Hurts' tendency to run caused stress among Eagles fans feeling the tension of holding on to a late two-point lead.

    🍂ElizabethFan72👻 @ElizabethfanGH

    Jalen Hurts out there running for his very life on every play. No o-line is perfect

    Sidney Phillips @Just_Sidney

    Jalen hurts running for his life behind the best line in the nfl….

    Tre @ChanningTretum

    Jalen hurts when he has a clean pocket <a href="https://t.co/I3KeaLPsK0">pic.twitter.com/I3KeaLPsK0</a>

    WashingtonSportsFan @S3AH4WKS

    Okay I think it's fair to say Jalen hurts is a rushing qb. Sorry it had to be said <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nfl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nfl</a>

    Cartoonist Harris @SportsToonsPlus

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> offense is Jalen Hurts runs around in backfield until someone breaks open. That's it.

    These offensive issues ended up resulting in the Eagles' first loss of the season.

    The team will look to get back in the win column next Sunday against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.