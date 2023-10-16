Eagles' Jalen Hurts Disappoints Fans After 3 INTs in Loss to Zach Wilson, Jets

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Disappoints Fans After 3 INTs in Loss to Zach Wilson, JetsOctober 16, 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles' perfect record ended Sunday after quarterback Jalen Hurts was picked off three times.
Hurts was intercepted in the final two minutes, and New York Jets running back Breece Hall scored on the first play after the pick to seal the Jets' 20-14 comeback win behind quarterback Zach Wilson.
The Eagles are now 5-1 on the season.
Wilson went 19-of-33 with 186 passing yards, adding 15 more yards on the ground. He threw no touchdowns and no interceptions and was sacked five times.
Hurts went 28-of-45 for 280 yards with one touchdown pass. He added 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
It was a night of mixed results for Hurts, who recorded a passing and rushing touchdown for the 12th time in his career, tying Mike Vick for the third-most in franchise history, per ESPN Stats & Info.
shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe
I know I'm stating the obvious, but Hurts was awful 2day and hasn't been sharpe all season. I stated this earlier this season, was labeled a H8R. When all u look at are record/destination and not the warning signs as you go. You get tripped up. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLSunday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLSunday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a>
Erik Burruezo @burruezoe
It's such an embarrassing loss. Jalen hurts and the play calling were atrocious. Should not have thrown it that much especially being up late in the game. Awful! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>
Joe Doyle @doyle3000
That <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> loss is 100% on <a href="https://twitter.com/JalenHurts?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JalenHurts</a> - you cannot throw that pick. We had a win and you gave it away. You had to know that situation coming out of the huddle!!!!
PhillyJesse55 @PhillyJesse55
If Jalen Hurts wants to get back to the Super Bowl and win it, then he better not play like he did tonight again 🤦🏻♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyEaglesFly?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyEaglesFly</a>
Fans started questioning the Philadelphia quarterback's decision-making after a pick by New York cornerback Bryce Hall gave the Jets the ball when the Eagles led by two points early in the fourth quarter.
It didn't take long for Hurts to remind fans of the upsides of having him as quarterback with a deep pass to A.J. Brown.
NFL @NFL
I see the pink cleats again! <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsNYJ?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsNYJ</a> on FOX<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O">https://t.co/B4mQvLOt8O</a> <a href="https://t.co/ocjUzKyD4S">pic.twitter.com/ocjUzKyD4S</a>
Despite those highlight-reel passes, Hurts' tendency to run caused stress among Eagles fans feeling the tension of holding on to a late two-point lead.
These offensive issues ended up resulting in the Eagles' first loss of the season.
The team will look to get back in the win column next Sunday against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.