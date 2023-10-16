Week 7 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

2 of 3

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Rostered: 3 percent

Week 6 stats: 5 att, 27 yds, 1 rush TD, 8.70 pts

Taken alone, Jordan Mason's stat line in Week 6 isn't overly compelling. Sure, the 49ers running back found the end zone, but if he hadn't, five carries and 27 yards would be nothing to write home about.

However, Mason lands on our list not necessarily because of what he did in Week 6 but because of what he could do in Week 7. The 49ers may have to lean on him, given that their powerhouse running back Christian McCaffrey, who leads the league in rushing, suffered both an oblique and a rib injury in the loss to the Cleveland Browns.