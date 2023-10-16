4 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 230

1 of 4

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

After beating Sodiq Yusuff by decision on Saturday, Edson Barboza is now on a two-fight streak, having stopped Billy Quarantillo in his next most recent fight.

At 37, and with a long and taxing career behind him, it's hard to imagine he will ever contend for the title at featherweight. But there's no question he's still got some gas in the tank, and he at least deserves the opportunity to put himself in the mix.

Our pick for his next fight is boxing specialist Calvin Kattar. The 35-year-old, ranked No. 7 at featherweight, has not gotten the results he wanted lately, losing a split-decision to Josh Emmett and a flukey, injury-induced TKO to Arnold Allen in his last two fights.

However, Emmett and Allen are both top featherweights, and Kattar did not lose convincingly to either of them, so there's little denying he's still one of the top dogs in the weight class.

Kattar would probably welcome the chance to get back on track against a name like Barboza, who would, of course, be happy to take on such a highly ranked foe.

The best thing about this fight, though, is that both are two of the best strikers in the weight class, and both have a habit for extremely exciting fights—whether they end up winning or not.