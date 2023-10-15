Elijah Mitchell, Top Fantasy Waiver-Wire Options After Christian McCaffrey's Injury

AP Photo/Scot Tucker

It might be time to update your fantasy running back lineup.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey exited Sunday's contest against the Cleveland Browns with an oblique injury and did not return, per NBC Sports' Matt Maiocco.

Here are some RB options to hunt for on the waiver wire in anticipation of McCaffrey potentially being questionable for the 49ers' Week 7 Monday contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Niners running back Elijah Mitchell's value could be about to climb. He started the fourth quarter Sunday after McCaffrey's exit at the end of the third and is likely to see more touches if the 49ers' go-to starter remains out.

Stock is also rising on Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (No. 4 on the Week 6 waiver rankings, per Fantasy Pros) after he ran his first touchdown of the season Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Dolphins starter Miles Sanders did not practice this week due to a shoulder injury. Hubbard won't be playing in Week 7 due to the team's bye but could see increased playing time in Week 8 if Sanders, who hurt his shoulder while recovering from an August groin tweak, continues to struggle with injuries.

Chicago Bears running back D'Onta Foreman (No. 6 on the Week 6 waiver rankings) had been inactive for four weeks before he took the brunt of the Bears' snaps Sunday. Foreman was the next man up after Chicago ruled out runnings backs Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer for Sunday's contest against the Vikings.

Especially given that Herbert will be out for at least three more games, Foreman is likely to get more touches in the upcoming weeks.