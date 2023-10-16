3 Takeaways from Raiders' Week 6 Win vs. Patriots

1 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

Josh McDaniels has experienced his fair share of ups and downs since taking over last season. However, he does have the Raiders playing an inspired brand of football and has Las Vegas at 3-3 after six weeks.



With winnable games against the Chicago Bears and New York Giants in the next three weeks, the Raiders could still be in the playoff hunt at midseason.



To get there, though, Las Vegas has to be more effective in the red zone. McDaniels had some questionable play calls on Sunday, and the Raiders had even more questionable execution at times.



The Raiders made six trips to the red zone and came away with one touchdown, four field goals and an interception. It ended up being a close victory for Las Vegas, but it probably shouldn't have been.

