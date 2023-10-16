3 Takeaways from Dolphins' Week 6 Win vs. Panthers

1 of 3

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill raised a few eyebrows in the offseason by declaring some lofty goals on his It Needed to Be Said podcast.



"2,000 yards and another Super Bowl. We're getting that. Believe that," Hill said (h/t ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith).



Hill hasn't broken loose in every game—the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots held him to 98 combined yards—but he's well on his way to reaching the 2,000-yard mark. With 163 yards against Carolina, he's up to 814 on the season.



Prorated over 17 games, he's now on pace for 2,306 receiving yards. He'll have to stay healthy to get there, of course, but Hill could break Calvin Johnson's single-season record (1,964 yards) with a game or two to spare.

