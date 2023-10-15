NFL Rumors: Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey Could Practice this Week in Return from Injury

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey could return to practice this week amid his recovery from knee surgery, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Dolphins will "ramp him up gradually" and he is "on track for an early return," Pelissero added.

Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison told reporters earlier this week that he expects Ramsey to return at some point in November. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the veteran is "ahead of schedule in his comeback and is pushing to play sometime next month."

Ramsey suffered a torn meniscus during training camp and underwent surgery to repair the ailment in July. It was initially believed he wouldn't return to the lineup until December, but it's clear he's aiming to shatter that timeline.

"Well, he's he hasn't sprinted yet except pass you guys," McDaniel told reporters last week. "I got intel that you guys noticed that. He's doing a great job. He's a special breed and he is on the positive side of return for sure."

The Dolphins acquired the six-time Pro Bowler from the Rams in March in exchange for tight end Hunter Long and a 2023 third-round pick, which Los Angeles used to select Tennessee linebacker Byron Young.

While Miami's offense has been the best in the NFL this season, the team could use some help on defense as it allowed Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to put up 48 points in an Oct. 1 loss.

Ramsey's eventual return to the lineup will be a huge boost for Vic Fangio's defense as he'll help shore up the secondary alongside Xavien Howard.

The 28-year-old is coming off a 2022 season in which he posted four interceptions, 18 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two sacks and 88 tackles en route to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.