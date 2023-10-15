Malik Willis Replaces Ryan Tannehill vs. Ravens as Titans QB Carted Off with Injury

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis was thrust into action on Sunday, as he replaced Ryan Tannehill in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in London.

Tannehill suffered a right ankle injury that caused him to be carted to the locker room, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

A third-round pick in 2022, Willis is seeing action for the first time this season. He played all of Tennessee's preseason games with two starts and threw for 485 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 66.1 percent of his passes.

Tannehill was in the midst of a lackluster performance prior to leaving the game, completing eight of his 16 passes for just 76 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. At the time of his exit, the Titans were trailing 18-13.

The 35-year-old has struggled to find consistency this year. Tannehill entered Sunday's game with 1,052 passing yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 63.4 percent of his passes, which is his lowest completion percentage since 2015 when he was a member of the Miami Dolphins.

With Tannehill struggling, Tennessee's stout rushing attack hasn't been able to get going. The Titans entered Sunday's game averaging 106.6 yards on the ground, their first time averaging less than 120 rushing yards since Mike Vrabel was hired as head coach in 2018. Star running back Derrick Henry is averaging a career-low 3.8 yards per carry.