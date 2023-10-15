TMZ: Chiefs' Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift 'Been Dating for Several Months' amid Rumors

Gotham/GC Images

Any doubt about the romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was put to bed on Saturday night after the two were photographed getting affectionate in New York City.

And according to TMZ Sports, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and world renowned singer/songwriter have "been dating for several months now."

The world's latest power couple was seen holding hands while walking into a Japanese restaurant in New York City before heading over to make an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Kelce made an appearance in the FOX NFL Sunday skit, and Swift introduced musical guest Ice Spice.

Swift has attended multiple Chiefs games this season to support Kelce, sitting in his suite alongside his mother, Donna Kelce. It's unclear if she'll be in attendance for Kansas City's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers next weekend.