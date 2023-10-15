NFL Trade Rumors: Teams 'Curious' What Jets Will Do with Dalvin Cook Before Deadline

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook hasn't had the impact that the New York Jets had hoped he would this season, and now it appears there are questions about the running back's status in the Meadowlands ahead of the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

Teams are "curious" to see what the Jets will do with Cook, who signed a one-year deal with the franchise just two months ago, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Through five games this season, Cook has rushed for just 97 yards on 36 carries and has caught eight passes for 44 yards. He has become somewhat of an afterthought behind Breece Hall, who is off to a solid start.

The 22-year-old has rushed for 387 yards and one touchdown on 54 carries and has caught eight passes for 59 yards.

Seeing as how Hall has been much more effective, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Jets offload Cook, who is just one season removed from posting his fourth consecutive campaign of 1,000-plus rushing yards.