Video: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Dating Rumors and NFL Spoofed by Pete Davidson, SNL

Video: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Dating Rumors and NFL Spoofed by Pete Davidson, SNLOctober 15, 2023
Saturday Night Live took square aim at the NFL's biggest story: the ongoing romance between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.
With cast members mimicking Fox's NFL studio crew, the skit included a breakdown of the relationship as Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long and Michael Strahan all competed to be considered the biggest "Swiftie." Pete Davidson also played a dedicated Swift analyst who brought out the telestrator to examine a photo of the music star.
Kelce even made a cameo at the end.
Swift appeared on SNL as well, introducing musical guest Ice Spice for her second song of the night.
Saturday Night Live - SNL @nbcsnl
🫶 <a href="https://twitter.com/taylorswift13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@taylorswift13</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/icespicee_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@icespicee_</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SNLPremiere?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SNLPremiere</a> <a href="https://t.co/0gXEcvWQDS">pic.twitter.com/0gXEcvWQDS</a>
Saturday Night Live is somewhat familiar territory for Kelce after he was the host for the March 4 episode in the show's 48th season. The four-time All-Pro probably never imagined his personal life would become source material, though.