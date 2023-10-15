Video: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Dating Rumors and NFL Spoofed by Pete Davidson, SNL

Gotham/GC Images

Saturday Night Live took square aim at the NFL's biggest story: the ongoing romance between Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

With cast members mimicking Fox's NFL studio crew, the skit included a breakdown of the relationship as Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long and Michael Strahan all competed to be considered the biggest "Swiftie." Pete Davidson also played a dedicated Swift analyst who brought out the telestrator to examine a photo of the music star.

Kelce even made a cameo at the end.

Swift appeared on SNL as well, introducing musical guest Ice Spice for her second song of the night.