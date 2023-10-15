2023 NFL Week 6: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games

8 of 8

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Texans Making Everyone Forget About Next Year's First-Round Draft Pick

Many viewed the Houston Texans' trade back up to this year's third overall pick for edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. as an overpay, because it included next year's first-round draft selection.

After a 0-2 start, detractors were out in full force. But the Texans leaned on the roster's young players and they're blossoming.

Clearly, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been exceptional and is the early favorite to become the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. But the selection of Anderson drew significant ire since many set a standard that he needed to be a game-wrecker to rationalize what Houston paid for his services. Well, he's starting to become that player, and it's clear the Texans drafted franchise building blocks on both sides of the ball.

Going into Sunday's 20-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Anderson led all rookies in quarterback pressures (16) and pass-rush win rate percentage, according to Pro Football Focus. ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime counted four quarterback hits by Anderson on Sunday.

The sacks aren't there yet, but pressure can completely derail an offense, and that's exactly what Anderson is providing.

When Stroud doesn't play his best, like Sunday, the Texans know they have another centerpiece they can rely upon to make plays and get the job done.

Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen Calls Out Squad After 3-3 Start

The New Orleans Saints are a mediocre football team, and their record says as much. Head coach Dennis Allen isn't happy with his squad's standing.

An early-season public callout from the head coach typically produces one of two consequences. Either the team rallies and improves its overall play, or the season starts to spiral out of control.

Allen has a point. As the Times-Picayune's Jeff Duncan noted, the Saints' last four offensive drives ended between the Texans' 11- and 27-yard lines. They scored three points.

It's the perfect time for this motivational tactic, because the next four games are winnable before the Saints enter their bye week.