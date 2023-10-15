2023 NFL Week 6: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's GamesOctober 15, 2023
2023 NFL Week 6: Top Takeaways for Every Team from Sunday's Games
In the early slate of Week 6 games, one of the NFL's undefeated teams went down in a major upset, which capped off a dramatic finish to the 1 p.m. ET games. We also saw a top quarterback look true to his Pro Bowl form and another young signal-caller leave a game with a notable injury.
Going into Sunday's contests, the San Francisco 49ers seemed like a solid lock to beat the Cleveland Browns, who started P.J. Walker in place of Deshaun Watson (shoulder), but they kept the score close and pulled out a exhilarating home victory that will give them a ton of confidence with or without their starting quarterback.
On top of a 19-17 loss to the Browns, the 49ers also have a couple of key injuries to monitor over the next several days.
Despite a slow start, the Cincinnati Bengals look like they're back on the right track with Joe Burrow moving and throwing well from pocket.
At the top of the AFC hierarchy, the Miami Dolphins remain one of the most dangerous teams. On Sunday, the Dolphins showed how quickly they can erase a 14-point lead.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski and Moe Moton provide insight from Sunday's action.
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans (International Game)
Todd Monken Must Demonstrate More Trust in Red-Zone Passing Attack
The Baltimore Ravens went into Week 6 with an efficient red-zone operation. Todd Monken's offense ranked third in red-zone scoring percentage (touchdowns), but the Ravens went 1-of-6 inside the Tennessee Titans' 20-yard line on Sunday.
Monken doesn't necessarily need to go with a pass-heavy approach in the red zone, but he should keep defenses guessing with fewer first-down runs once the offense gets within striking distance of a score.
In many instances, Baltimore started drives inside the Titans' 20-yard line with a run play for a ball-carrier, a designed quarterback run or even a direct snap to tight end Mark Andrews.
While the play for Andrews displayed creativity, Monken needs to show a little more trust in Lamar Jackson's arm in crucial situations, especially against a top-10 run defense.
Looking ahead, the Ravens cannot allow better opponents to hang around in games because of predictable red-zone play-calling.
Titans Need to Move On from the Ryan Tannehill Era
In the third quarter of Sunday's game with the Ravens, Ryan Tannehill went down with an ankle injury. Regardless of what the Titans find out about his injury, they should start to pivot away from him.
Through Week 5, Tannehill threw for two touchdowns and five interceptions with a 63.4 percent completion rate, which is his lowest mark since the 2015 season (61.9 percent). Before Tannehill left the game Sunday, he completed eight out of 16 pass attempts with an interception.
Sure, the Titans need a pass-catcher to complement wideout DeAndre Hopkins, but most of Tannehill's numbers have gone on a sharp decline since 2020.
Remember, Tennessee selected Will Levis in the second round of the 2023 draft, and Malik Willis is only 24 years old and in his second season.
After their Week 7 bye, the Titans should turn the offense over to one of their young signal-callers and dangle Tannehill on the trade block.
Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons
Commanders Should Feature More of the Short Passing Game
In a 24-16 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the Washington Commanders made good use of the short passing game. Running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson each recorded a touchdown reception. Curtis Samuel also caught a touchdown pass.
Terry McLaurin finished the game as the only Commanders pass-catcher who averaged more than 13 yards per catch, but Howell's ability to get the ball out quickly helped the offense finish drives on short fields.
Washington should feature more of the short passing game in combination with the rushing attack to keep Howell upright. Through the first five weeks, he had taken the most sacks (29), and the Falcons sacked him five times on Sunday.
Going forward, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy can protect Howell with a game plan that emphasizes the run game and includes quick-strike passing plays.
If Falcons Stick with Desmond Ridder, They Must Deal with His Growing Pains
For now, Desmond Ridder's job doesn't seem like it's in jeopardy. Taylor Heinicke hasn't taken a snap this season.
But if the Falcons continue to roll with Ridder, they'll ride the roller coaster with his ups and downs in development.
Coming off a game in which Ridder threw for a season-high 329 yards and a touchdown, he threw for 307 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions on Sunday.
On a positive note, Ridder continues to move the ball through the air, finding his top perimeter targets, Drake London and Kyle Pitts, but he threw two of his three interceptions on the Commanders' side of the field.
Keep in mind that Ridder made his 10th career start on Sunday; he has a lot of room for growth. The Falcons have to take the good with the bad with their second-year signal-caller and hope that he learns from his crucial mistakes.
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Justin Jefferson's Absence Will Force Vikings to Change Their Identity
On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings picked up a gritty 19-13 victory over the Chicago Bears—a game in which they won with crucial defensive plays.
Of course, the Bears struggled to move the ball with undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent in for Justin Fields, who left in the third quarter because of a hand injury. But with that said, the Vikings sacked Fields four times and picked off one of his passes.
Before Fields exited the game, Minnesota's defense made it difficult for Chicago's surging offense, which scored eight touchdowns in the last two weeks.
Justin Jefferson's absence deals a big blow to the Vikings' second-ranked passing offense, so they'll have to grind out some victories until he's back in action.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Jefferson could miss four to six weeks with a hamstring injury. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores' unit has to limit the opponent's scoring opportunities to give this club a chance to build some momentum in the middle of the season.
Justin Fields' Long-Term Future in Chicago Is Already in Question
No one knows the severity of Justin Fields' hand injury, but the Bears currently hold the top two picks (one via the Carolina Panthers) in the 2024 draft as a result of their loss to the Vikings.
General manager Ryan Poles, who didn't draft Fields, may face the decision to either handpick his quarterback in a strong class of signal-callers or stick with Fields.
Up to this point, Fields hasn't done enough to secure his job for the short-term future. Because of his hand injury, Fields may have a difficult time showing he's the franchise guy in Chicago, especially if the team continues to lose games.
Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals Primed for Midseason Run with Healthier Joe Burrow
On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals defense closed out a tight 17-13 victory with a fourth-down stop, but most importantly for the club, quarterback Joe Burrow looked more like himself in consecutive weeks.
Last week against the Arizona Cardinals, Burrow had his best passing performance of the season, throwing for 317 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, but he followed up with a showing that should put Bengals fans at ease.
On a play before halftime, Burrow showed his mobility on an extended scramble that resulted in a completion. Forget Burrow's final box score numbers and pay close attention to the way he played Sunday. The Bengals signal-caller looks comfortable and confident in and out of the pocket, which puts Cincinnati in a good spot going into a Week 7 bye.
Geno Smith Has to Do a Better Job of Finding DK Metcalf
The Seattle Seahawks have jumped out to a solid 3-2 start to the season, but they can push their offense into the top five in scoring and top 10 in total yards with more consistency in the passing game.
Through Week 5, the Seahawks ranked 15th in passing yards per contest. DK Metcalf has fewer than five receptions in four out of six contests. He's eclipsed 75 receiving yards in only one game this season.
On Sunday, Metcalf allowed his frustrations to get the best of him again. For the second time this season, he shoved an opposing defender.
Smith and Metcalf need to have a conversation to quell the wideout's dissatisfaction with the offense.
San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Defense Makes Statement Against Previously Unbeaten 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers steamrolled their first five opponents, with the team averaging 33.4 points through five contests. In fact, Kyle Shanahan's squad posted 30 or more points in every game…until it met the Cleveland Browns defense.
The matchup epitomized an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. In this instance, the Browns defense barely budged.
Cleveland's top-ranked defense looked great at the start of the season, but it faced the likes of an injured Joe Burrow, a struggling Pittsburgh Steelers offense and a terrible Tennessee Titans offensive line. The Niners were a real test, and the unit passed with flying colors. Once the 49ers got beyond their scripted plays that resulted in an 84-yard opening-drive score, San Francisco managed a total of 131 yards through the rest of the game. A short field after a Deommodore Lenoir interception is the only reason San Francisco scored a second touchdown.
Granted, the Browns still needed rookie kicker Jake Moody to miss a field goal late in the fourth quarter to emerge with the 19-17 victory. But that's more of an indictment of the offense and where it currently stands with its third starting quarterback. Cleveland harassed Brock Purdy throughout the contest, forced his first interception of the season and completely disrupted one of the league's best-designed systems. Even with uncertainty behind center, Myles Garrett and Co. can take over games. They're good enough to provide the Browns with enough juice to remain in the playoff hunt.
49ers Loss Is Less Concerning Than Key Injuries
The San Francisco 49ers are no longer undefeated. The bigger issue is that both wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey were injured in Sunday's game.
The Niners ruled out Samuel with a shoulder injury, while McCaffrey unsuccessfully tried to play through an oblique injury.
Obviously, San Francisco would have loved to escape the Dawg Pound with another win after facing adversity. At the same time, one blip on the radar doesn't define an entire campaign. What the 49ers need to know is whether they'll have all their pieces in place to return to the level of performance previously seen. Kyle Shanahan's scheme is predicated on a quick-strike offense that allows its playmakers to create after the catch. Both Samuel and McCaffrey are ideal fits, which is why they thrive as part of the system. If either misses more time, the 49ers will become limited.
In the passing game, Purdy can target Brandon Aiyuk or tight end George Kittle. No one else in the 49ers' backfield can fully emulate what McCaffrey does.
Of note, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams suffered an ankle injury as well. But he continued to play.
The Browns beat up and exposed San Francisco's offense. The resulting injuries could create further issues with future opponents.
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
Dolphins' Ground Game Isn't Talked About Enough as a Factor in Their Explosive Offense
Though Tua Tagovailoa has put on an aerial fireworks show with wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, we should pay a little more attention to the Dolphins' run game, which ranked No. 1 in yards per contest through the first five weeks of the season.
Head coach Mike McDaniel has turned a bottom-eight rushing offense into the league's best in less than a year.
Through five weeks, Raheem Mostert tied Christian McCaffrey for the most rushing touchdowns (seven). On Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, he registered 17 carries for 115 yards and two scores and tacked on three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown.
With rookie third-round running back De'Von Achane on injured reserve with a knee injury, Mostert will continue to lead the Dolphins' efficient and effective run game.
Bryce Young Is Coming Along in What Will Be a Rough Year for the Panthers
At 0-6, the Carolina Panthers won't win many games this season. The Panthers may finish with the league's worst record and not have the No. 1 overall pick to show for it because they traded the 2024 selection to the Chicago Bears to move up for Bryce Young.
Ouch.
Though it doesn't seem like it now because of the big zero in Carolina's win column, Young has made some strides since his Week 4 return from an ankle injury. In his first two starts, he threw for 297 yards combined, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Over his last three starts, he's thrown for four touchdowns, two interceptions and topped 203 passing yards in each of those contests.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Panthers want a "No. 1-caliber" wide receiver. If they acquire one before the October 31 trade deadline, Young should continue to develop as the Panthers look for smaller victories in a season down in the NFC South basement.
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars Victory Marred by QB Trevor Lawrence's Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars showed that without a shadow of a doubt they're the best team in the AFC South. With Sunday's 37-20 victory, Doug Pederson's squad has now won three straight games in convincing fashion. However, short-term progress could be halted depending on the severity of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's leg injury suffered late in the fourth quarter.
After the contest, Pederson didn't have any updates.
The Jaguars quarterback is now dinged and the team has a quick turnaround, with an upcoming Thursday contest against the New Orleans Saints.
Furthermore, Lawrence isn't the only key injury that occurred during Sunday's contest. Guard Brandon Scherff suffered an ankle injury, while cornerback Tyson Campbell is now dealing with a tweaked hamstring.
The NFL is a 100 percent injury league. How squads adapt as the season progresses and how much depth they have determines which teams are the league's best. Certain hits can cripple a roster. While all three of these Jaguars injuries may not be significant, they could have a major impact on the team's short-term goals.
Even so, Jacksonville sits atop the division with a 4-2 record, and it is playing like the team many expected entering this season.
Colts Continue to Come Up Short Against AFC South's Best
Despite the ongoing shoulder injury to quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Colts stared down an opportunity to take control of the AFC South with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis blinked.
Sunday's loss is more of the same regarding a Colts franchise still struggling to establish an identity. Indianapolis has now lost eight straight games when traveling to Jacksonville.
As a result, the Jaguars moved into sole possession of the division lead.
For the Colts, the loss can't derail the entire season. The uncertainty of Richardson's shoulder doesn't create much stability since he may or may not return this season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 21-year-old quarterback is "strongly" considering season-ending surgery. Without the team's franchise piece leading the way, the Colts must rely on Gardner Minshew II.
The normally reliable and accurate passer threw three interceptions on Sunday. He's not capable of threatening every blade of grass. Instead, Indianapolis' offense must be built around running back Jonathan Taylor, as he's worked into the rotation on a more regular basis, while getting Zack Moss his reps. The Jaguars did a wonderful job slowing both (40 combined rushing yards), but the effort can't deter the Colts from what can keep them in games and competitive.
The Jaguars have the inside track to another division title. It's up to the Colts not to wilt and make the most of who's still on the roster.
New Orleans Saints at Houston Texans
Texans Making Everyone Forget About Next Year's First-Round Draft Pick
Many viewed the Houston Texans' trade back up to this year's third overall pick for edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. as an overpay, because it included next year's first-round draft selection.
After a 0-2 start, detractors were out in full force. But the Texans leaned on the roster's young players and they're blossoming.
Clearly, quarterback C.J. Stroud has been exceptional and is the early favorite to become the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year. But the selection of Anderson drew significant ire since many set a standard that he needed to be a game-wrecker to rationalize what Houston paid for his services. Well, he's starting to become that player, and it's clear the Texans drafted franchise building blocks on both sides of the ball.
Going into Sunday's 20-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints, Anderson led all rookies in quarterback pressures (16) and pass-rush win rate percentage, according to Pro Football Focus. ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime counted four quarterback hits by Anderson on Sunday.
The sacks aren't there yet, but pressure can completely derail an offense, and that's exactly what Anderson is providing.
When Stroud doesn't play his best, like Sunday, the Texans know they have another centerpiece they can rely upon to make plays and get the job done.
Saints Head Coach Dennis Allen Calls Out Squad After 3-3 Start
The New Orleans Saints are a mediocre football team, and their record says as much. Head coach Dennis Allen isn't happy with his squad's standing.
An early-season public callout from the head coach typically produces one of two consequences. Either the team rallies and improves its overall play, or the season starts to spiral out of control.
Allen has a point. As the Times-Picayune's Jeff Duncan noted, the Saints' last four offensive drives ended between the Texans' 11- and 27-yard lines. They scored three points.
It's the perfect time for this motivational tactic, because the next four games are winnable before the Saints enter their bye week.
The Saints host the Jacksonville Jaguars during a short week and with quarterback Trevor Lawrence is currently dealing with an injury. The next three opponents—the Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings—own a combined 6-12 record. The Saints need someone to light the fire under a squad capable of competing in the NFC South. Allen took the opportunity to do so.