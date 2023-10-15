NFL's Roger Goodell: Super Bowl in London 'Not Impossible' and 'Has Been Discussed'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for YouTube

NFL games in London are a normal part of NFL seasons at this point, but the league could look to play the biggest game there in the future.

"It is not impossible, and it is something that has been discussed before," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell recently told a fan forum when speaking about playing a future Super Bowl in London, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted it "is not happening anytime soon" even if it remains a possibility.

The immediate future of the Super Bowl is known, as it will be played at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium this season, New Orleans' Caesars Superdome next season and Santa Clara, California's Levi's Stadium to end the 2025 campaign.

That means even at its earliest, a London Super Bowl is still years away.

And it doesn't sound like Goodell is rushing to schedule one since he put an emphasis on the importance of playing in cities with current NFL franchises.

"I think being able to play it in one of our cities—it's a huge economic boost to those cities," Goodell said. "Our fans live in those cities also. I think that is important. Not that we do not have great fans here [in London]; we do. So, as the international series develops, maybe that is a possibility as we play more games here."

Yet Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will mark the third straight week with a contest in London. There will also be two games in Germany later this season.

Schefter cited one league official who believes three straight games in London could be something of "a trial balloon for bigger concepts" in the city.

Perhaps one of those concepts will be the Super Bowl, even if there would be logistical issues to work around because of the time difference. London is five hours ahead of Eastern Time in the United States, which is why the games there this season have all kicked off early in the morning Stateside.