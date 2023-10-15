Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones to Be 'on a Short Leash' vs. Raiders amid Cunningham Buzz

Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Mac Jones could be playing for his job Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the New England Patriots quarterback will be "on a short leash" during Sunday's contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Rapoport noted it remains to be seen whether Bailey Zappe, Will Grier or perhaps even rookie Malik Cunningham would play if Jones was benched.

While Cunningham doesn't have any regular-season experience at the NFL level, Rapoport reported "there is a package in for the speedster—if the team chooses to use it."

The case for Cunningham to at least see some time is clear, as his dual-threat ability could provide a spark for an offense that is 26th in the league in yards (287.4) and last in points (11.0) per game.

Cunningham was at his best during the 2021 season when he was with Louisville and threw for 2,941 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 1,034 yards and 20 scores on the ground. It wouldn't be shocking to see a package for him in the red zone where he could use his legs in read-option looks to give the Raiders something else to account for on the field.

Zappe figured to be the first option behind Jones seeing how he started two games last year, but Rapoport noted Grier "has been studying quickly."

Grier's last appearance in a regular season game came in 2019 when he went 0-2 as a starter for the Carolina Panthers.

The Patriots don't exactly have Tom Brady-like options at this point, but something might have to change after they scored a combined three points in their last two outings against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints.

Jones appears to have taken a step back in his third season in the league.

After all, he was a Pro Bowler as a rookie with 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns throws and 13 interceptions. Those numbers dropped to 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdown throws and 11 picks in his second year, and he is just 1-4 as a starter with five touchdowns to six interceptions this season.

If Jones doesn't turn things around, things will get worse in a hurry for New England.

It faces division rivals and potential Super Bowl contenders in the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins the following two games after the Raiders. A 1-7 start is certainly a possibility, which would surely have the franchise turning its attention toward the draft and the upcoming offseason.