NFL Rumors: Colts' Anthony Richardson 'Considering Season-Ending' Surgery on Injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Anthony Richardson's long-term future is one of the most important things for the Indianapolis Colts, and his 2023 campaign may come to an early end to help preserve that future.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the rookie quarterback "is strongly considering season-ending shoulder surgery on his damaged AC joint." The team and quarterback "sought four or five opinions on his shoulder, sources say, taking their time before arriving at this conclusion."

It wasn't all bad news regarding the Grade 3 AC joint sprain, as Rapoport noted the ligaments "looked better than expected" and that there is no tear in the right labrum.

Still, this is not how the Colts wanted the season to end for the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Richardson flashed his dual-threat potential during his four starts by completing 59.5 percent of his passes for 577 yards, three touchdowns and one interception while adding 136 yards and four scores on the ground.

Much of that production came without Jonathan Taylor on the field, as the running back was on injured reserve until the Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. That Titans matchup was the one Richardson exited with the injury, so it seems the potential backfield of the future in Indianapolis will have to wait until 2024 to build more experience together.

Richardson and Taylor figured to be especially dangerous on read-option looks, but the AFC South team will have to turn elsewhere following this development.

Fortunately for the Colts, quarterback Gardner Minshew has plenty of experience.

Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the 26th start of his career, 20 of which came for those Jaguars. He has completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 7,185 yards, 46 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his career.

That ability to avoid critical mistakes with interceptions should keep the Colts afloat in the AFC South race, especially if he can get the ball into the playmakers' hands and keep the offense on schedule.