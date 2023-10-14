Report: Eagles' Tush Push Has 'Far More' Supporters Than Critics in NFL League Office

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While some NFL fans are calling for the league to ban the Philadelphia Eagles' signature "tush push," it appears that may not happen any time soon.

According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, there is "far more support for keeping the tush push than banning it."

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have popularized the "tush push" quarterback sneak by using it to either secure a first-down or score a touchdown. All Philadelphia does is have two players behind Hurts to help push him over the line.

The play has become so clutch for the Eagles that various NFL teams have tried pulling it off. Most of the time they fail, though, proving that it takes some serious skill to accomplish.