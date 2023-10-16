B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 7

In terms of impact, the Hail Mary catches from Houston and Colorado State are more meaningful. But, my goodness, Keon Coleman climbed the ladder for an absurd one-handed catch. He tallied nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in FSU's 41-3 rout of Syracuse.

Considering how close Arizona came to upsetting Washington and USC, it wouldn't be right to say an upset over Washington State was surprising. But the manner in which the 'Cats won? That was shocking. Wazzu scored on the opening possession. Arizona then ripped off 44 straight points and outgained the 19th-ranked hosts 516-234.

Oklahoma State endured a pretty ugly start to the campaign, not playing well in victories over Central Arkansas and Arizona State before South Alabama stomped and Iowa State clipped the Pokes. But in the last two weeks, Oklahoma State has picked up quality wins over Kansas State and then-No. 23 Kansas. Running back Ollie Gordon II propelled OSU in the latter, rushing for 168 yards, catching six passes for 116 yards and scoring twice in a 39-32 victory.